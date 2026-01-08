We Had a Shooting Involving Federal Immigration Officers in Portland. Tren de Aragua...
Tipsheet

Minneapolis Public Schools Reportedly Offering Remote Learning Through Feb. 12 After ICE Shooting

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 08, 2026 9:09 PM
AP Photo/Tom Baker

The Minneapolis Public Schools is reportedly offering students the option to learn remote through February 12 after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman who accelerated an SUV into him. 

The district canceled school on Thursday and Friday “due to safety concerns." 

A notice on the school's website says that classes will resume on Jan. 12, but journalist Mary McGuire reported that the district will offer a remote learning option, according to Marcia Howard, president of the Minneapolis Teachers' Union. 

