Minneapolis Public Schools Reportedly Offering Remote Learning Through Feb. 12 After ICE Shooting

The Minneapolis Public Schools is reportedly offering students the option to learn remote through February 12 after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman who accelerated an SUV into him.

Advertisement

The district canceled school on Thursday and Friday “due to safety concerns."

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be no school on Thursday, January 8, 2026 and Friday, January 9, 2026 due to safety concerns related to today’s incidents around the city.



The District will not move to e-learning as that is only allowable for severe weather. School… pic.twitter.com/IGolgAZEV9 — Minneapolis Public Schools (@MPS_News) January 8, 2026

A notice on the school's website says that classes will resume on Jan. 12, but journalist Mary McGuire reported that the district will offer a remote learning option, according to Marcia Howard, president of the Minneapolis Teachers' Union.

Update: President of the Minneapolis Teachers Union says district students can choose to use virtual learning until February 12th. https://t.co/VzzxTlUWVX pic.twitter.com/mAZLn3MEnN — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) January 9, 2026

This is insanity. https://t.co/H4uJdTt0hk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 9, 2026





The Minneapolis Teachers Union wants their employees to be free to riot? https://t.co/5vcdjevDIz — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 9, 2026





OH COME ON https://t.co/VAK7NYVGwl — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 9, 2026

The President of the Minneapolis Teachers Union wants everyone to stay home again. pic.twitter.com/74DX3S5Ju0 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 9, 2026





Minneapolis public schools close for the rest of the week so that teachers and other staff can protest against ICE and Trump on the taxpayer dime.



The Democrats use government power in ways The GOP would never even dream of.



Time to level up.https://t.co/zZfEl4HNHe — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) January 8, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.