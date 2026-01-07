The Woman Who Tried to Ram ICE Agents in Minneapolis Is Who You'd...
Trump Floats $1.5T 2027 Budget to Build 'Dream Military'

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 07, 2026 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump said that the 2027 military budget should reach $1.5 trillion because of “dangerous and troubled times.”

Trump said that tariff revenue would fund the roughly $500 billion increase while the U.S. pays down its $38 trillion in debt and also pays a dividend to some Americans. 

"If it weren’t for the tremendous numbers being produced by Tariffs from other Countries, many of which, in the past, have “ripped off” the United States at levels never seen before, I would stay at the $1 Trillion Dollar number but, because of Tariffs, and the tremendous Income that they bring, amounts being generated, that would have been unthinkable in the past (especially just one year ago during the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration, the Worst President in the History of our Country!), we are able to easily hit the $1.5 Trillion Dollar number while, at the same time, producing an unparalleled Military Force, and having the ability to, at the same time, pay down Debt, and likewise, pay a substantial Dividend to moderate income Patriots within our Country!"


 

