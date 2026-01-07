Michigan Parolee Sentenced to 20 Years for Possession of 12 Pounds of Meth

A Michigan man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for possessing over 12 pounds of methamphetamine.

Brandon Lemar Baines, 36, from Kalamazoo, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute over 12 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to court records, on January 23, 2025, officers with the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET), a multijurisdictional narcotics enforcement team working in the Kalamazoo County area, stopped a van carrying over 12 pounds of methamphetamine as it returned from Detroit to Kalamazoo.

The van was driven by Baines and investigators found the methamphetamine on the front passenger seat floorboard where co-defendant, Kerriem Ishmael Steveson, Jr., 30, from Kalamazoo, was sitting. On December 8, 2025, Stevenson was sentenced to over 15 years in prison for his role in the conspiracy.

“Armed drug traffickers are destroying our communities,” stated U.S. Attorney VerHey. “My office will focus its resources on combatting those who threaten public safety by flooding our streets with guns and drugs.” “Those who have not learned their lessons from the state criminal justice system will face significant consequences in federal court as we continue to work closely with our exceptional state and local partners including KVET.”

KVET investigators had been monitoring Baines’ and Stevenson’s drug trafficking for months before the traffic stop. In the early morning of January 23, 2025, investigators also executed warrants at two Kalamazoo residences associated with the defendants and seized over 200 grams of fentanyl, a firearm, and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.

“The DEA, alongside our law enforcement partners, will be unwavering and relentless in our mission to dismantle the violent drug trafficking organizations that are poisoning our communities and threatening the safety of the American people. We will pursue them wherever they operate and bring every available resource to bear until these networks are dismantled,” said Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge Joseph O. Dixon.

At the time of the traffic stop, Baines was on parole with the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) after serving a 54-month sentence for methamphetamine trafficking and a firearm offense and was released from prison less than a year before being caught with over 12 pounds of methamphetamine and over 200 grams of fentanyl.

A third defendant, Johnnie Montico McAllister, 30, from Kalamazoo, was also in the van at the time of the traffic stop. In his waistband, McAllister, a felon, possessed a loaded Glock 9mm pistol. He, too was on parole with MDOC at the time of the offense after serving a seven-year sentence for armed robbery. McAllister was charged and convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and sentenced to nearly three years in prison.

“The distribution of drugs continues to devastate our community by fueling addiction, crime, and long-term harm to families and neighborhoods. This investigation and conviction is just one example of how the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety continues to prioritize our community’s safety. I am thankful for the continued collaboration between our department and our federal law enforcement partners, who work to disrupt trafficking networks, protect residents, and stop the spread of this dangerous substance,” said Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Assistant Chief David Juday

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and KVET. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Vito S. Solitro.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhood.

