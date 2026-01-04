Two Papers Found Out About Trump's Venezuela Raid Early. Here's What They Did.
Kamala Harris Slams Maduro Capture Despite Biden-Harris $25M Bounty

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 04, 2026 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Kamala Harris is mad that President Donald Trump’s administration captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro. But she apparently forgot that the Biden-Harris administration offered a $25 million bounty on him.

Maduro was extradited to the U.S where he was charged with narco-terrorism, importing cocaine, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, according to the 25-page indictment.

