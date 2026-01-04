Kamala Harris Slams Maduro Capture Despite Biden-Harris $25M Bounty

Kamala Harris is mad that President Donald Trump’s administration captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro. But she apparently forgot that the Biden-Harris administration offered a $25 million bounty on him.

Advertisement

The Biden-Harris administration made available a $25,000,000 reward for information that would have lead to the arrest of Nicolas Maduro.



Now you're saying capturing him was unlawful? Did you just entirely forget your administration's policy? pic.twitter.com/fbXSDzPZ68 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 4, 2026

Donald Trump’s actions in Venezuela do not make America safer, stronger, or more affordable.



That Maduro is a brutal, illegitimate dictator does not change the fact that this action was both unlawful and unwise. We’ve seen this movie before. Wars for regime change or oil that… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 4, 2026

Maduro was extradited to the U.S where he was charged with narco-terrorism, importing cocaine, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, according to the 25-page indictment.

Wait, didn’t you & Biden put a $25m bounty on Maduro right before leaving office? (1/10/2025)



Didn’t you try to look strong after deaths from overdose hit record breaking numbers on your watch?



The only difference is he got the job done.



You couldn’t even protect the border. https://t.co/cJRY0YUieK pic.twitter.com/xpW0Xzpw6O — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) January 4, 2026

In January, just before they left office, the Biden and Kamala offered $25 million for information leading to Maduro’s arrest. Now Kamala is outraged Maduro was arrested. These people are so dumb it hurts my brain. https://t.co/3iUdiEhDYc pic.twitter.com/hRhyiQB0GT — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 4, 2026

You can make the check out to D-o-n-a-l-d T-r-u-m-p https://t.co/Pu0zElVKtR pic.twitter.com/mWXS6uQUAw — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) January 4, 2026

Democrats have settled on “yes, he was a brutal, illegitimate dictator who we put a $25 million bounty on, but removing him was completely wrong and will cause instability” as their messaging strategy.



Completely incoherent slop. https://t.co/ApAQOQun1U — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 4, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.