Scott Jennings' Reaction to Trump's Invasion of Venezuela Has Been Pure Gold
You Know Libs Are Going to Melt Down After Trump Dropped This Term...
Somali Embassy in Serbia Loses It as Fraud Reporting Hits Home
Convicted Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan Resigns (and Plays the Victim)
After Ousting Maduro, President Trump Gives Colombia's President Gustavo Petro a Warning
Attorney General Pam Bondi Released the Maduro Indictment. Here's What It Says.
VIP
The Maduro Raid Has Keith Olbermann Crying Again
Trump Got Interviewed Just After the Maduro Raid and It Was Eye-Opening
VIP
Choose Your Hard: The Decisions That Shape Your Life This Year
We're Running Venezuela Now
A Successful Year for Law Enforcement
Is Venezuela’s Socialism at an End?
The Nicolas Maduro Memes Are Already Here
Lawmakers Applaud Capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Tipsheet

Trump Watched Venezuelan Operation in Real Time

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 03, 2026 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump watched American soldiers capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro overnight, according to pictures posted on social media. 

Trump reportedly gave the green light last night.

Advertisement

Recommended

The Nicolas Maduro Memes Are Already Here Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

CARTELS DONALD TRUMP MILITARY VENEZUELA NICOLÁS MADURO


Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Nicolas Maduro Memes Are Already Here Joseph Chalfant
Scott Jennings' Reaction to Trump's Invasion of Venezuela Has Been Pure Gold Matt Vespa
Trump Got Interviewed Just After the Maduro Raid and It Was Eye-Opening Joseph Chalfant
You Know Libs Are Going to Melt Down After Trump Dropped This Term Justifying the Venezuelan Invasion Matt Vespa
Somali Embassy in Serbia Loses It as Fraud Reporting Hits Home Amy Curtis
We're Running Venezuela Now Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Nicolas Maduro Memes Are Already Here Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement