Over $200,000 in Cryptocurrency Forfeited in Multi-State Elder Fraud Case

U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson ordered the forfeiture of various cryptocurrencies seized from a foreign digital currency exchange.

This forfeiture order will now allow the U.S. Department of Justice to begin the process of returning these funds to the multiple victims, all of whom lost funds in this cryptocurrency emergency scam.

On December 15, 2025, a final order of Forfeiture was signed in a civil forfeiture action, which formally forfeited 1.96356404 BTC and 60,139.5734 USDT, as digital currency involved in wire fraud and money laundering offenses.

This bitcoin and USDT, also known as Tether, were seized from a wallet address in the name of an Indian national, whose wallet address was held at a digital currency exchange located in the Seychelles, Africa. The combined forfeited bitcoin and tether are worth over $200,000.

At least four elderly victims were targeted and manipulated to send a certain amount of funds to a cryptocurrency address to supposedly safeguard their funds or to avoid criminal charges. All four of the victims followed the instructions of the subjects by withdrawing cash from their bank accounts, depositing the cash into bitcoin ATMs, and then sending the bitcoin to designated cryptocurrency addresses controlled by the subjects. Of these four victims, all over the age of 70, two resided in Louisiana, one in Texas, and one in Minnesota. The U.S. Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force worked with multiple agency partners to gather information from the victims to help trace the scammed funds.

After the subject threatened that she would be arrested, the subject advised that she could avoid arrest if she withdrew $31,000 from her account and deposited it into a Bitcoin Depot ATM and subsequently transferred it to a “secure” account designated by the subject. The victim complied. In another case, the victim was advised on her laptop that her device had been hacked and that, to avoid a scheduled automatic payment to a child pornographic website, she had to contact whom she believed was her bank fraud department. After speaking with this supposed bank representative, she was instructed to withdraw $30,000 from her bank account and deposit it into a Bitcoin ATM in two separate, equal amounts of $15,000 and transfer to a wallet address given to her by the bank representative.

A cryptocurrency emergency scam involves subjects who impersonate bank representatives or government officials using high-pressure tactics and fake crises, such as that a victim’s funds are at risk, to trick victims into withdrawing cash from their bank accounts, buying cryptocurrency at an ATM, and then forwarded this cryptocurrency to a supposedly secure account or wallet address. These scams often target the elderly and use urgency to the scammer’s advantage by exploiting victims’ emotions and convincing them that their funds are at risk of being depleted.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force with assistance from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, Randall County Sheriff’s Office (Texas), and the Renville County Sheriff’s Office (Minnesota), and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Brady Casey.

The United States Department of Justice implemented an Elder Justice Initiative, which supports the efforts of state and local prosecutors, law enforcement and other elder justice professionals to combat elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation, with the development of training, resources and information.

