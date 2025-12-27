Jamaican National Sentenced to More Than 24 Years in Federal Meth Trafficking Case

On December 17, 2025, Courtney Sterling, 45, of Jamaica, was sentenced to 24 years in prison by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, United States District Judge, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Greeneville.

Advertisement

Following his imprisonment, Sterling will be on supervised release for 10 years.

As part of the plea agreement filed with the court, Sterling agreed to plead guilty to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm as an illegal alien, and aggravated re-entry.

According to filed court documents, in November of 2022, the Johnson City, Tennessee Police Department was notified about a shipment of marijuana that was scheduled to be delivered to an address in Johnson City. This led to a search warrant and investigation at Sterling’s residence and the discovery of 11 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.5 pounds of cocaine, and firearms. Sterling was arrested after this offense. Upon further investigation, officers later discovered additional firearms, cocaine, and large amounts of U.S. currency. Sterling, a Jamaican citizen, had previously been removed from the United States on two prior occasions. After making bond in Washington County, Tennessee, he failed to appear in court and became a fugitive.

In October of 2024, Homeland Security Investigators, along with the JCPD, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration intercepted the shipment of 20 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.6 pounds of cocaine to another address in Johnson City. Sterling had coordinated the delivery with co-defendants MJ Adams and Heather Ward to their residence for distribution within the Eastern District of Tennessee. After the execution of a search warrant, agents also located an additional pound of methamphetamine in the residence and large amounts of U.S. currency.

Judge Corker also sentenced another member of the conspiracy on Wednesday, December 17th; Heather Ward, 37, of Johnson City, received a sentence of 120 months with a period of supervised release of five years following her imprisonment.

The third member of the conspiracy, MJ Adams, 41, of Johnson City, is set to be sentenced before Judge Corker on February 4, 2026.

U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III of the Eastern District of Tennessee made the announcement.

The criminal indictment was the result of an investigation by JCPD, HSI, TBI, and DEA. This investigation was led by JCPD Sergeant William Saulsbury, HSI Special Agent John Bulla, and TBI Special Agent Jason Roark.

Special Assistant United States Attorney AnCharlene Davis and Assistant United States Attorney Meghan Gomez represented the United States.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.