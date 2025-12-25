Former USDA Worker Owes $36M in Restitution for Selling SNAP Data to Criminals

A woman was sentenced to 2 years in prison for helping criminals steal $66 million of taxpayer money from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that feeds about 42 million people monthly.

Arlasa Davis, 56, of Gardiner, New York, was also sentenced to two years of supervised release, to forfeit $48,470 and pay restitution of $36 million.

Sean S. Buckley, Attorney for the United States, announced that Arlasa Davis was sentenced to twenty-four months in prison for her role in a sprawling fraud and bribery scheme that generated over $66 million in unauthorized transactions under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —known as food stamps.

Davis, a longtime employee of the United States Department of Agriculture, abused her position within the division responsible for identifying SNAP fraud to sell confidential government information to criminals.

Davis previously pled guilty to bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery before U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, who imposed the sentence.

“Arlasa Davis exploited her role as a government employee to enrich herself while undermining a program designed to help New York families in need,” said Attorney for the United States Sean S. Buckley. “This conviction and sentence send a clear message that exploitation of funds intended for families will result in serious consequences.”

Davis worked within the USDA division responsible for identifying SNAP fraud. She abused her privileged access to federal systems to sell hundreds of Electronic Benefits Transfer (“EBT”) license numbers to co-conspirators.

Davis photographed handwritten lists of license numbers intended for qualifying stores with her personal cellphone and funneled them to an intermediary who sold them to co-conspirators, who in turn used those license numbers to fraudulently obtain EBT terminals for stores that were not authorized by the USDA to process SNAP transactions. In return, DAVIS received substantial bribes that were disguised in communications as, among other things, “birthday gifts” and “flowers.”

Buckley praised the outstanding investigative efforts of the USDA Office of Inspector General and the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

This matter is being handled by the Office’s General Crimes Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Georgia V. Kostopoulos and Joe Zabel are in charge of the prosecution.

