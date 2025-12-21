Scott Jennings Schools Libs on the Trump-Kennedy Center and the Epstein Files on...
We Know When the Brown University Shooter Killed Himself
VIP
The Real Hero of the Brown University Shooting Is Getting the Shaft
Time for the GOP to Grow a Pair on Healthcare
Did the Biden Administration Seek to Punish Kyrsten Sinema for Refusing to Nuke...
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 299: The Meaning of Christmas for Those Who...
The Baby in the Manger Was Divine
Will We Have a Christmas Day Massacre in Nigeria?
A Culture in Crisis Needs a Different Kind of Courage
Ban the Hangman's Regime From the World Cup
Suitcases of Cash: L.A. Gold Dealers Busted in $127M IRS Scheme
Democratic Candidate: 'Send Me to Congress to Smoke These Fools!'
6 Charged in $41M Years-Long Insider Trading and Market Manipulation Scheme
VIP
Minnesota Newspaper Led by Former Walz Appointee Dismisses Claims of $9 Billion Fraud
Tipsheet

Report: America Gets $48B Return on $3.8B Israel Spending

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 21, 2025 8:15 AM
Courtesy of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

A report says that America gives Israel $3.8 billion a year but gets back $48 billion in return.

Advertisement


Recommended

The Epstein Files Memes Are Pouring in, and They're Hilarious Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ECONOMY FOREIGN POLICY ISRAEL MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Epstein Files Memes Are Pouring in, and They're Hilarious Matt Vespa
We Know When the Brown University Shooter Killed Himself Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Schools Libs on the Trump-Kennedy Center and the Epstein Files on CNN Matt Vespa
Time for the GOP to Grow a Pair on Healthcare Derek Hunter
Did the Biden Administration Seek to Punish Kyrsten Sinema for Refusing to Nuke the Filibuster? Amy Curtis
Democratic Candidate: 'Send Me to Congress to Smoke These Fools!' Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Epstein Files Memes Are Pouring in, and They're Hilarious Matt Vespa
Advertisement