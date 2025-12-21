Scott Jennings Schools Libs on the Trump-Kennedy Center and the Epstein Files on...
Tipsheet

Hakeem Jeffries Dodges Question on Poll Showing Democrats at 18% Approval

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 21, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

When asked why a Quinnipiac poll showed voter approval of the Democratic Party in Congress at 18 percent, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., dodged the question. 

The lawmaker blamed the poll.

"But leader Jeffries, on the question of rising prices and the stewardship of the economy, clearly, the public is saying they’re not satisfied with Donald Trump. They don’t approve of him, but actually, the Democrats, in recent polls, are actually faring worse than the Republicans. Take a look at this Quinnipiac poll out just this week shows the Democrats have their lowest approval rating in the polls’ 15-year history. Only 18 percent give Democrats a high approval rating in the handling of the economy. Seventy-three percent disapproval: what are you doing wrong? 

Jeffries dodged the question: “Well, clearly that’s an outlier poll. Listen, the most significant indicator of public sentiment is: are you winning elections or are you losing elections?

DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC ECONOMY HAKEEM JEFFRIES POLLING

 CNN’s Scott Jennings slammed Democrats for an 18 percent approval rating. He said that the Democratic Party's only remaining supports are friends, family, illegals, and health insurance executives. 

The Democratic National Committee reportedly conducted a post-mortem of why Democrats have lost so many elections recently, but they decided not to release it. 

