Hakeem Jeffries Dodges Question on Poll Showing Democrats at 18% Approval

When asked why a Quinnipiac poll showed voter approval of the Democratic Party in Congress at 18 percent, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., dodged the question.

Advertisement

The lawmaker blamed the poll.

"But leader Jeffries, on the question of rising prices and the stewardship of the economy, clearly, the public is saying they’re not satisfied with Donald Trump. They don’t approve of him, but actually, the Democrats, in recent polls, are actually faring worse than the Republicans. Take a look at this Quinnipiac poll out just this week shows the Democrats have their lowest approval rating in the polls’ 15-year history. Only 18 percent give Democrats a high approval rating in the handling of the economy. Seventy-three percent disapproval: what are you doing wrong?

Jeffries dodged the question: “Well, clearly that’s an outlier poll. Listen, the most significant indicator of public sentiment is: are you winning elections or are you losing elections?

Karl: Polling shows Democrats’ approval rating at 18%. What are you doing wrong?



Jeffries: That’s an outlier poll. https://t.co/8yD9Oe6Cd7 pic.twitter.com/F2Nng8PALX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 21, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries has no answer when confronted with brutal new polling showing how unpopular Democrats are.



ABC: "Democrats have their lowest approval ratings in the poll's 15-year history... 73% disapproval. What are you doing wrong?" pic.twitter.com/z6nPjxrt4k — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 21, 2025

CNN’s Scott Jennings slammed Democrats for an 18 percent approval rating. He said that the Democratic Party's only remaining supports are friends, family, illegals, and health insurance executives.

The Dem Party is sitting at an 18% approval rating. 18 PERCENT!



The only support they seem to have is from friends, family, illegals and health insurance executives. They desperately need this "autopsy." pic.twitter.com/nT6TbmO7jb — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 21, 2025

"Speaking of polls, it’s never been a worse time to be a Democrat. A Quinnipiac poll out this week shows the party at 15% approval, with 77% disapproving. Even a majority of Democratic voters disapprove of their own party by 6 percentage points."https://t.co/92pWcTHzxP — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) December 21, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: DEVASTATING new poll finds men absolutely despise the Democratic Party - with a whopping -62 POINT approval rating.



Only 15% of American men approve of Democrats, while 77% disapprove - Quinnipiac



ABSOLUTELY BRUTAL!



Men hate Democrats! pic.twitter.com/6XMKnXUxEc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 19, 2025

Advertisement

The Democratic National Committee reportedly conducted a post-mortem of why Democrats have lost so many elections recently, but they decided not to release it.

NEWS: The DNC is killing off its 2024 autopsy.



DNC Chairman Ken Martin has decided not to publish a public report, believing that a backward-looking document would be counterproductive as the party has started winning.https://t.co/j7aVWGSpg1 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) December 18, 2025

BREAKING: 73% of voters disapprove of Democrats in Congress, the worst rating Quinnipiac has recorded for them since it began asking the question in 2009. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) December 20, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.