7 Charged in $775K SNAP Fraud Scheme at Pennsylvania Convenience Store

A Quick Stop convenience store owner and six others in Steelton, Pennsylvania, have been charged with accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits despite being permanently banned from the program.

The Office of State Inspector General and the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office announced charges against seven individuals involved in a sophisticated SNAP trafficking operation that illegally processed $775,677 in fraudulent transactions over three years.

Solanyi Ramos, owner of Quick Stop Convenience Store at 300 Lincoln Street in Steelton, along with three employees — Rafael Jermaine Powell, Wilson Javier Garcia Matteo, and Beatriz Rosario Acosta — are charged with orchestrating a scheme that exchanged SNAP benefits for cash and prohibited items. Three SNAP recipients — Shawn Van-Jeffrey McCoy, Dorothy A. Wilson, and Shariah Denise Kiser — are also charged with their participation in the fraud.

In SNAP trafficking schemes like this one, stores exchange recipients' public benefits for cash at a fraction of the value — stores profit without providing food, while recipients obtain cash to use for items ineligible under SNAP. For example, a store may use a recipient's EBT card to process a $200 transaction and provide $100 in cash to the recipient. The store is then reimbursed $200 in public benefits for the fraudulent transaction, profiting $100, while providing no food to the recipient.

Upon conviction, defendants may be ordered to pay restitution to reimburse taxpayers for the stolen public benefits, helping recover funds that were fraudulently obtained from programs meant to serve Pennsylvanians in need.

"This investigation demonstrates Pennsylvania's commitment to rooting out fraud and protecting the integrity of programs designed to help our most vulnerable residents," said State Inspector General Michelle A. Henry. "Under Governor Shapiro's leadership, OSIG has aggressively pursued SNAP trafficking operations across the Commonwealth. By using sophisticated methods to defraud the SNAP program, these defendants not only stole from taxpayers but also exploited individuals in need. Pennsylvania does not tolerate public assistance fraud: we investigate it, we prosecute it, and we will continue holding accountable those who abuse these life-saving programs."

The multi-year investigation required extensive collaboration between OSIG and the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Special Agent Erin DiOrazio of OSIG and Detective Roxanne Snider of the Dauphin County District Attorney's Criminal Investigation Division led the investigation.

"SNAP trafficking operations such as this one harm our entire community," said Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo. "These defendants systematically exploited a program meant to provide nutrition assistance to families in need. My office is proud to partner with the Office of State Inspector General to prosecute these crimes and send a clear message that this type of fraud will not be tolerated in Dauphin County."

Arrest warrants have been issued for all seven defendants, and the investigation is ongoing.

"The Pennsylvania State Police is proud to support the Office of State Inspector General and Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office in combating fraud that harms Pennsylvania families," said PSP Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris. "This investigation required extensive collaboration, advanced investigative techniques, and the dedication of multiple agencies working toward a common goal. PSP remains committed to partnering with OSIG and local law enforcement to protect the integrity of public assistance programs and hold criminals accountable."

SNAP Trafficking occurs when SNAP benefits are illegally exchanged for cash, services, or anything other than food. For example, a store owner may give a SNAP recipient cash at a percentage of their balance in SNAP benefits, or exchange SNAP benefits for drugs or other non-allowable goods, such as cigarettes.

"The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is committed to protecting the integrity of SNAP and ensuring benefits reach the Pennsylvanians who need them most," said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. "We're grateful for OSIG and our law enforcement partners in identifying and investigating theft and fraud to protect SNAP benefits and hold those who target and steal from public assistance recipients accountable for hurting vulnerable Pennsylvanians and misusing this critical, life-sustaining resource."

OSIG works with DHS, which administers Pennsylvania's public assistance programs, to investigate referrals made by DHS for potential fraud or abuse of programs.

