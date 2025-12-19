Bondi Terror Attack Survivor Says Police Were More Concerned With This Than the...
CNN Analyst Had a Brutal Line About the Dems' Approval Ratings
The UK Is a Police State
VIP
Teach Your Children Well
The Epstein Files Are Here
Amid the Obamacare Debate, Pro-Life Org Calls for the Hyde Amendment to Apply...
Defending Education Files Title VI Complaint Against Portland Public Schools
A Fight Between Good and Evil: Former Hamas Hostage Delivers Stark Warning at...
Ben Shapiro Delivers a Fiery Moral Reckoning During His AmericaFest Speech
'To my Haters: F You' DC Police Chief's Cries in Fiery Resignation
FBI Says $70M in Illicit Funds Flowed Through E-Note Crypto Service
Criminals Likely Stole $9 Billion From Minnesota Taxpayers
'Biggest Thing to Ever Happen on Healthcare' Trump Touts After Slashing Drug Prices
FBI Charges Chinese National With Smuggling Deadly Bacteria Into US
Tipsheet

This Lawmaker Won't Seek Reelection to Congress

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 19, 2025 5:08 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

A well-known lawmaker has dropped her bid for New York governor and will not seek reelection to Congress to spend more time with her family.

Advertisement

The outgoing lawmaker said that Republicans would have won the primary in New York at the cost of precious resources. 

"I am truly humbled and grateful for the historic and overwhelming support from Republicans, Conservatives, Independents, and Democrats all across the state for our campaign to Save New York. However, as we have seen in past elections, while we would have overwhelmingly won this primary, it is not an effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York."

Stefanik said that she wants to focus on her young family. 

"And while many know me as Congresswoman, my most important title is Mom. I believe that being a parent is life's greatest gift and greatest responsibility. I have thought deeply about this and I know that as a mother, I will feel profound regret if I don't further focus on my young son's safety, growth, and happiness - particularly at his tender age. I am incredibly grateful to the people of New York's 21st District for entrusting me to represent you in the United States Congress. Thank you to my dedicated staff over the past decade. I am proud of the significant results that we successfully delivered for the hardworking families in our district and across America. It has been a tremendous professional honor to serve as your Congresswoman over the past eleven years."

Recommended

That Thing We Were Told Didn't Happen During the 2020 Election Happened After All Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS ELISE STEFANIK NEW YORK REPUBLICAN PARTY
Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That Thing We Were Told Didn't Happen During the 2020 Election Happened After All Amy Curtis
Bondi Terror Attack Survivor Says Police Were More Concerned With This Than the Terrorists Matt Vespa
A Fight Between Good and Evil: Former Hamas Hostage Delivers Stark Warning at AmericaFest Dmitri Bolt
The Epstein Files Are Here Amy Curtis
Markwayne Mullin Just Nuked Bernie Sanders for Refusing to Help Kids With Cancer Amy Curtis
Trump Administration Takes Huge Action Against These States Over Voter Data Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

That Thing We Were Told Didn't Happen During the 2020 Election Happened After All Amy Curtis
Advertisement