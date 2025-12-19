This Lawmaker Won't Seek Reelection to Congress

A well-known lawmaker has dropped her bid for New York governor and will not seek reelection to Congress to spend more time with her family.

While spending precious time with my family this Christmas season, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Governor and will not seek re-election to Congress. I did not come to this decision lightly for our family.



I am truly humbled and grateful for the historic and… — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 19, 2025

The outgoing lawmaker said that Republicans would have won the primary in New York at the cost of precious resources.

"I am truly humbled and grateful for the historic and overwhelming support from Republicans, Conservatives, Independents, and Democrats all across the state for our campaign to Save New York. However, as we have seen in past elections, while we would have overwhelmingly won this primary, it is not an effective use of our time or your generous resources to spend the first half of next year in an unnecessary and protracted Republican primary, especially in a challenging state like New York."

Stefanik said that she wants to focus on her young family.

"And while many know me as Congresswoman, my most important title is Mom. I believe that being a parent is life's greatest gift and greatest responsibility. I have thought deeply about this and I know that as a mother, I will feel profound regret if I don't further focus on my young son's safety, growth, and happiness - particularly at his tender age. I am incredibly grateful to the people of New York's 21st District for entrusting me to represent you in the United States Congress. Thank you to my dedicated staff over the past decade. I am proud of the significant results that we successfully delivered for the hardworking families in our district and across America. It has been a tremendous professional honor to serve as your Congresswoman over the past eleven years."

Breaking: Elise Stefanik just announced she's suspending her campaign for New York governor and will NOT run for re-election to the House. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 19, 2025

🚨Elise Stefanik is suspending her bid for NY Governor https://t.co/piSkRecdiG — Meredith Lee Hill (@meredithllee) December 19, 2025

JUST IN: Elise Stefanik says she will suspend her campaign for New York Governor and will not seek re-election to Congress. pic.twitter.com/asze1D5c0V — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) December 19, 2025

Elise Stefanik has been an incredible advocate for the people of her district in Upstate New York, and she will always be a true friend to President Trump.



On a personal note, Elise is my former boss. She is a great leader, and an even better person.



We love you,… https://t.co/F7OElVvC2q — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) December 19, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Rep. Elise Stefanik SUSPENDS her campaign for 2026 New York Governor, and is NOT running for reelection to the U.S. House either.



Wow.



"I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Governor and will not seek re-election to Congress. I did not come to this… pic.twitter.com/XqkK3Dj295 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 19, 2025

