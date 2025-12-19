Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening ICE Officers, DOJ Says

On Dec. 13, Micah James Legnon, 28, of New Iberia, Louisiana, was arrested on a criminal complaint filed in the Western District of Louisiana charging him with threatening Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

Court documents say that Legnon, also known as Dark Witch and Kateri the Witch, is associated with the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), a far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group. Legnon’s association with TILF included participating in a chat called “Order of the Black Lotus,” in which Legnon discussed teaching other TILF members urban warfare while writing threatening messages about ICE officers there and on social media.

“This arrest reflects the Justice Department’s priority of disrupting and dismantling terrorist networks across the Nation,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “We will continue to aggressively target violent extremist groups like the Turtle Island Liberation Front, hold their proxies accountable, and ensure the American people—and the officers who protect them—can live without fear. Thank you to the US Attorney, Zachary Keller, in the Western District of Louisiana for his incredible work.”

Legnon, who has a military background, was under surveillance by the FBI on Dec. 12, due to his affiliation with TILF members plotting to bomb Los Angeles, who were arrested that day.

“The FBI will not tolerate anyone who threatens law enforcement officers and will work with our partners to bring them to justice,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “This defendant allegedly threatened ICE officers and had an assault rifle, body armor, and other items in his vehicle when he was arrested by local law enforcement. He is associated with the Turtle Island Liberation Front, which espouses anti-government views. The FBI is steadfast in our commitment to protect the American people and those who wear the badge to protect our communities.”

On Dec. 12, the FBI saw Legnon leaving his New Iberia residence with what appeared to be an assault rifle and body armor in his vehicle in an apparent effort to execute an attack.

“Groups like TILF are a menace to society and a threat to the values that make America the greatest nation on Earth,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller for the Western District of Louisiana. “As we approach the one-year anniversary of the New Orleans New Year’s Day terror attack, the Louisiana U.S. Attorney’s Offices stand vigilant alongside the FBI and our other federal, state, and local partners to uncover and stop potential terrorist plots dead in their tracks. The swift and decisive action taken by the FBI’s California and Louisiana components and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office here exemplifies that commitment we all have to keeping Louisiana and our country safe.”

Legnon was stopped and arrested by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and an assault rifle, a pistol, a gas canister, and body armor were recovered from his vehicle. A federal search warrant executed on Legnon’s residence revealed sniper training manuals, SWAT training manuals, assault rifles, and multiple rounds of ammunition. This investigation is ongoing.

The FBI is investigating the case with valuable assistance from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Nickel for the Western District of Louisiana is prosecuting the case, with valuable assistance provided by the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

