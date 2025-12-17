California Engineer Gets 120 Months for Attacks on Power Grid, Federal Judge Rules

Peter Karasev, 39, of San Jose, California, was sentenced yesterday to 120 months in federal prison for two counts of willful destruction of an energy facility related to two separate bombings of PG and E electrical transformers in late 2022 and early 2023.

In both attacks, Karasev used homemade explosive devices to cause significant destruction and widespread power outages in the San Jose area. According to the government’s sentencing memorandum, the bombings caused over $200,000 in damages to affected businesses and disrupted service to over 1,500 households in the San Jose area. Among those affected were 15 households enrolled in PG&E’s Medical Baseline Program that required continued electrical service for life-sustaining medical needs.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman handed down the sentence.

“Karasev’s specialized knowledge in explosives, the vast quantity of bombmaking materials discovered in his home, and his readiness to deploy both against our Nation’s energy infrastructure made him a very dangerous individual who posed a significant risk to public safety,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. “The National Security Division is committed to prosecuting attacks on critical infrastructure to the fullest extent of the law.”

Karasev admitted that the attacks were premeditated and deliberate, and that he had conducted extensive internet searches regarding explosive materials, infrastructure attacks, and geopolitical conflicts.

“Karasev’s attacks on critical infrastructure were direct threats to public safety and national security,” said U.S. Attorney Craig H. Missakian for the Northern District of California. “He aimed to inflict widespread disruption and harm, but we remain steadfast in our commitment to holding accountable those who threaten the safety and well-being of the residents of San Jose. We and our law enforcement partners will leverage every available resource to ensure that violent extremists like the defendant face the full force of justice.”'

Karasev pleaded guilty on April 29 to two counts of willful destruction of an energy facility. Karasev admitted that on Dec. 8, 2022, and Jan. 5, 2023, he willfully damaged energy facilities involved in the production, storage, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The Jan. 5, 2023, explosion was captured on nearby surveillance footage:

“This defendant admitted to attacking critical infrastructure, which could have harmed people in the San Jose, California community, and he will now face the consequences of his actions,” said Assistant Director Donald Holstead of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division. “This individual conducted research and prepared homemade explosives, which knocked out power to multiple homes and caused more than $200,000 in property damage to local businesses. The FBI will work with our partners to identify and hold accountable those who engage in such dangerous and illegal acts.”

An explosion at a transformer near the Plaza Del Ray shopping center on Snell Avenue was captured on nearby surveillance footage.





In addition to the prison term, Judge Freeman sentenced the defendant to three years of supervised release and ordered restitution of $214,880.67 and a $200 special assessment. The defendant was immediately remanded into custody to begin serving his sentence.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne C. Hsieh for the Northern District of California prosecuted the case with the assistance of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. The prosecution is the result of an investigation by the FBI and the San Jose Police Department.

