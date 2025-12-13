Majority Rule Built This Republic—The Filibuster Is Unraveling It
You Will Roll Your Eyes When You Find Out Why This Leftist Group...
Duke Law Just Hired an Anti-Gun Lawyer to Run...What?
VIP
It's Time to Ban the Abortion Pill
Let’s Listen to Burke, Part Two
Tyler Robinson Smiles and Laughs in First In-Person Court Appearance
Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito Have Served Nobly
13-Year-Old Arrested at Minnesta School With 1,500 Suspected Fentanyl Pills
ISIS Gunman Kills 2 US Soldiers, 1 US Interpreter in Syria; 3 Others...
Queens Doctor Sentenced to 7 Years for $24M Medicare Fraud Scheme
A Pox on the House of Netflix!
Reality Reasserts Itself: The End of Political Climate Make-Believe
Biden-Era EV Mandate Next on Chopping Block
Energy Transition Hits a Dead End
Tipsheet

North Carolina Worker Pleads Guilty to Stealing $102K in Food Benefits

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 13, 2025 12:01 PM
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

A North Carolina woman who was hired to disburse food benefits to poor state residents has pleaded guilty to stealing those benefits.

Shermeca McCrary, age 46, faces a maximum term of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced later this year. 

Advertisement

She worked for the Johnston County Department of Social Services from 2021 to 2023. Her job included interviewing applicants for benefits, determining eligibility, and more. She will also be ordered to pay a forfeiture money judgment of $102,000.00.

 

 Snap Fraud (1)  by  scott.mcclallen 


McCrary stole from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that helps feed 42 million people monthly. 

The federal program is administered by the United States Department of Agriculture and managed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Social Services. 

“Safeguarding taxpayer-funded assistance programs is one of our office’s core responsibilities,” said U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle. “When a government employee abuses her position of trust to steal benefits intended to help families in need, we will act to hold her accountable. I appreciate the work of our federal, state, and local partners as we continue to protect these programs for the communities they serve.” 

Court documents say that between January 2021 to January 2024, McCrary using her position and privileges as a North Carolina Department of Social Services case worker, unlawfully accessed the SNAP accounts of qualified individuals and converted $102,000 in government funds for her own personal benefit and use. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan Ontjes is prosecuting the case. 

Recommended

You Will Roll Your Eyes When You Find Out Why This Leftist Group Is Suing Trump Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN NORTH CAROLINA SNAP SOCIAL SECURITY USDA

The United States Department of Agriculture, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Johnston County Department of Social Services – Program Integrity, are investigating the case. Related court documents and information can be found on the website of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina or on PACER by searching for Case No. 5:25-CR-275-M.

For decades, criminals have targeted the social benefits programs of state and federal governments. SNAP fraud is hard to catch, but it's even harder when the criminals work for the state and federal government. In May 2025, a USDA employee and five others were charged in a $66 million SNAP fraud scam. 

Across 53 states and territories, the USDA reports replacing $322 million in SNAP benefits from fiscal year 2023, 2024 and 2025 because of SNAP fraud. 

In 2025, the Trump administration has targeted fraud in the SNAP program. 

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins has demanded lists of SNAP recipients by state to ensure that states aren't giving benefits to illegal immigrants, but over 20 states refused and have sued the federal government to block the request. 

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Will Roll Your Eyes When You Find Out Why This Leftist Group Is Suing Trump Jeff Charles
13-Year-Old Arrested at Minnesta School With 1,500 Suspected Fentanyl Pills Scott McClallen
ISIS Gunman Kills 2 US Soldiers, 1 US Interpreter in Syria; 3 Others Wounded Scott McClallen
Tim Walz Wont Admit That Somalians Have Robbed Minnesota Scott McClallen
Let’s Listen to Burke, Part Two Mark Lewis
Ferrari, Gold Bars, and $97M Seized in Arizona Medicare Fraud Case Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

You Will Roll Your Eyes When You Find Out Why This Leftist Group Is Suing Trump Jeff Charles
Advertisement