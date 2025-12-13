North Carolina Worker Pleads Guilty to Stealing $102K in Food Benefits

A North Carolina woman who was hired to disburse food benefits to poor state residents has pleaded guilty to stealing those benefits.

Shermeca McCrary, age 46, faces a maximum term of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced later this year.

She worked for the Johnston County Department of Social Services from 2021 to 2023. Her job included interviewing applicants for benefits, determining eligibility, and more. She will also be ordered to pay a forfeiture money judgment of $102,000.00.

McCrary stole from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that helps feed 42 million people monthly.

The federal program is administered by the United States Department of Agriculture and managed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Social Services.

“Safeguarding taxpayer-funded assistance programs is one of our office’s core responsibilities,” said U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle. “When a government employee abuses her position of trust to steal benefits intended to help families in need, we will act to hold her accountable. I appreciate the work of our federal, state, and local partners as we continue to protect these programs for the communities they serve.”

Court documents say that between January 2021 to January 2024, McCrary using her position and privileges as a North Carolina Department of Social Services case worker, unlawfully accessed the SNAP accounts of qualified individuals and converted $102,000 in government funds for her own personal benefit and use. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan Ontjes is prosecuting the case.

The United States Department of Agriculture, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Johnston County Department of Social Services – Program Integrity, are investigating the case. Related court documents and information can be found on the website of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina or on PACER by searching for Case No. 5:25-CR-275-M.

For decades, criminals have targeted the social benefits programs of state and federal governments. SNAP fraud is hard to catch, but it's even harder when the criminals work for the state and federal government. In May 2025, a USDA employee and five others were charged in a $66 million SNAP fraud scam.

Across 53 states and territories, the USDA reports replacing $322 million in SNAP benefits from fiscal year 2023, 2024 and 2025 because of SNAP fraud.

In 2025, the Trump administration has targeted fraud in the SNAP program.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins has demanded lists of SNAP recipients by state to ensure that states aren't giving benefits to illegal immigrants, but over 20 states refused and have sued the federal government to block the request.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on SNAP: “So much rampant fraud... 800,000 of 42 million have moved off of food stamps. We found 186,000 dead people, 500,000 receiving double benefits. Some people receiving benefits in 6 states.”



pic.twitter.com/pQSwuvRy0v — America (@america) December 2, 2025

We’re calling out what too many politicians and advocates are afraid to say out loud: SNAP fraud is real, it’s pervasive, and hardworking Americans are the ones stuck paying for it!



And we have the receipts… 📈🧾



While millions play by the rules, many have learned to game the… pic.twitter.com/1qxB0g6wDE — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) November 20, 2025

