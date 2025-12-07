Arizona Father-Son Duo Sentenced for Massive Cross-Border Narcotics and Money Laundering Scheme

A resident of Phoenix, Arizona, and a Mexican national illegally residing in Phoenix were sentenced in federal court to charges of violating the federal “Kingpin” drug-trafficking statute for operating a continuing criminal enterprise as well as money laundering, First Assistant United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced today.

Marcos Monarrez Jr, 26, of Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced to life in prison. Marcos Monarrez-Mendoza, 55, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by deportation to Mexico.

The defendants were among 35 individuals charged in a Second Superseding Indictment unsealed in January 2024 for their participation in a domestic and international narcotics and money laundering conspiracy involving substantial quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine (read the Second Superseding Indictment news release here).

In connection with the guilty pleas, the Court was advised that, at various times from September 2022 to November 2022, Monarrez Jr.—a co-leader, along with his father Marcos Monarrez-Mendoza, of the Phoenix-based Monarrez Drug Trafficking Organization—was intercepted over a federal wiretap obtaining hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine, millions of fentanyl pills, and kilograms of cocaine from a Mexican national drug supplier. Monarrez Jr. and Monarrez-Mendoza provided the drugs to a network of subordinate drug traffickers who redistributed them throughout the country, including into western Pennsylvania. Additionally, Monarrez Jr. provided over $10,000 and Monarrez-Mendoza provided over $100,000 in proceeds from the drug sales to couriers, who smuggled the money into Mexico to promote the drug trafficking operation.

“The sentencings of the father/son leaders of this transnational criminal organization today, in addition to the earlier sentencings of nearly two dozen of their co-defendants in the case, are reflective of the extremely serious nature of these charges and the magnitude of the destruction such groups inflict upon our communities,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Rivetti. “The Monarrez TCO introduced massive amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine into neighborhoods throughout the country, using violence and money laundering to help carry out their drug trafficking. We remain resolute in standing with our law enforcement partners at all levels to investigate and dismantle such networks and protect our communities from these predators.”

“Today’s sentencings send a clear message: the FBI and our partners will not allow organized drug networks to crisscross this continent,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek. “The flow of these deadly poisons across the border ends right here in our communities where families and lives are destroyed. It fuels addiction, overdoses, and violence. Those who think they can peddle these drugs will be put away for a very long time.”

“With Marcos Monarrez Jr. and his father, Marcos Monarrez-Mendoza, heading to federal prison, the dismantling of this father-and-son trafficking enterprise has proven that no one is beyond the reach of justice,” said Special Agent in Charge of HSI Philadelphia Eric McLoughlin. “By working in lockstep with the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, and our state and local partners, HSI cut off a pipeline responsible for distributing millions of fentanyl pills, hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine, and multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine into communities here in western Pennsylvania and across the nation. Today’s sentencings demonstrate our unwavering commitment to protect the public and to hold transnational criminal networks fully accountable for the devastation they inflict.”

Monarrez Jr. was also sentenced at the same proceeding to a charge from the Eastern District of Michigan of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl from in and around February 2019 to on or about December 14, 2021. Additionally, Monarrez Jr. pleaded guilty at the same proceeding to a charge of violating RICO racketeering acts involving bribery conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute K2, and money laundering. While detained at the Cambria County Prison in the Western District of Pennsylvania from in and around July 2023 to on or about December 19, 2023, Monarrez Jr. used contraband cell phones to communicate with other co-conspirators outside of the jail facility in an effort to direct the continued operations of the Monarrez DTO. Specifically, Monarrez Jr. coordinated the distribution of approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills and kilogram-quantities of fentanyl powder throughout the United States. Sentencing for the latter offense is scheduled for April 13, 2026. The law provides for a total sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

To date, 33 of the 35 defendants charged in the Second Superseding Indictment have pleaded guilty or been convicted in this case, with 25 now having been sentenced. Two of the defendants were convicted during a jury trial in September 2025 and are pending sentencing.

Assistant United States Attorneys Arnold P. Bernard Jr. and Katherine C. Jordan are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Laurel Highlands Resident Agency and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of the defendants. Additional agencies participating in this investigation include the Internal Revenue Service–Criminal Investigation, United States Postal Inspection Service, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, Cambria County Prison, and other local law enforcement agencies.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, combat illegal immigration, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

