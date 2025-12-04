Appeals Court Grants Administrative Stay to Keep National Guard in D.C.

An Appeals court has ruled that President Donald Trump can continue deploying the National Guard in Washington, D.C.

The Washington D.C. Court of Appeals order is an administrative stay, not a ruling on the merits, according to the Dec. 4 order.

“Ordered that the district court’s November 20, 2025 order be administratively stayed pending further order of this court. The purpose of this administrative stay is to give the court sufficient opportunity to consider the motion for stay pending appeal and should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits of that motion.”





President Donald Trump sent the National Guard into cities, including Washington, D.C. that have high crime rates. Multiple states and cities have sued over sending the National Guard into cities, but the disputes are tied up in court.

