The Liberal Media's 'Let's Feel Bad for the National Guard Shooter' Narrative Has...
A Newsom Nihilist Nomination?
Jasmine Crockett Just Got Caught in Another Scandal
VIP
Media Make 'Venezuelan Fishermen' the New 'Maryland Father,' and Covering Up the Minnesota...
Elise Stefanik Drops the Hammer on Hochul As NY Prepares to Parole Yet...
Guess Why Jim Acosta Thinks Trump Should Be Impeached Now
VIP
New Mexico Democrats Push Bill Based on Results of Idiotic Study
VIP
Israeli Prime Minister Says He'll Happily Visit NYC Despite Mamdani's Threat to Uphold...
Climate Study That Shaped Global Policy Retracted After Major Error
Inside a Secret Transgender Health Conference: Clinicians Admit They're All Just 'Winging...
Trump Signals Strongest Support Yet for Abolishing Federal Income Tax
Georgia CEO Gets Eight Years for Bribery Scheme Involving Honduran Police Contracts
Santa Monica Doctor Gets 30 Months for Illegally Supplying Ketamine to Actor Matthew...
The Day a Mall Became a Stage for a Hate Movement
Tipsheet

Appeals Court Grants Administrative Stay to Keep National Guard in D.C.

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 04, 2025 5:21 PM
AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

An Appeals court has ruled that President Donald Trump can continue deploying the National Guard in Washington, D.C. 

The Washington D.C. Court of Appeals order is an administrative stay, not a ruling on the merits, according to the Dec. 4 order. 

Advertisement

“Ordered that the district court’s November 20, 2025 order be administratively stayed pending further order of this court. The purpose of this administrative stay is to give the court sufficient opportunity to consider the motion for stay pending appeal and should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits of that motion.”



Recommended

Jasmine Crockett Just Got Caught in Another Scandal Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP JUDGES LAWSUIT MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump sent the National Guard into cities, including Washington, D.C. that have high crime rates. Multiple states and cities have sued over sending the National Guard into cities, but the disputes are tied up in court.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett Just Got Caught in Another Scandal Jeff Charles
Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Minnesota's Fraud Problem. Her Answer Is Stunning. Amy Curtis
The Liberal Media's 'Let's Feel Bad for the National Guard Shooter' Narrative Has Spread Like COVID Matt Vespa
The Democrats Always Take Sides Against Normal People Like You Kurt Schlichter
Climate Study That Shaped Global Policy Retracted After Major Error Dmitri Bolt
A Newsom Nihilist Nomination? Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jasmine Crockett Just Got Caught in Another Scandal Jeff Charles
Advertisement