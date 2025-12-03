Repeat Drug Offender Found Guilty in Scheme to Flood Columbus With Illegal Narcotics

A repeat offender who prosecutors say was attempting to take over the illicit drug market in Columbus, Georgia, by obtaining methamphetamine, cocaine, and high grade marijuana from California was found guilty by a jury of drug trafficking resulting from Operation Sweet Silence, a multi-agency law enforcement effort in the community conducted as part of Operation Take Back America, the Department of Justice’s nationwide effort cracking down on criminal organizations and cartels.

Marquez Holloway, aka “Glizzy,” 32, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and more than 50 kilograms of marijuana following a two-day trial. The defendant faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2026.

“The jury convicted the defendant of working across state lines to traffic dangerous drugs — methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana — into his community,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti. “These poisonous drugs drive violence and addiction. The Criminal Division will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute drug traffickers to restore a sense of safety to neighborhoods throughout the country.”

According to court documents and statements referenced at trial, federal and local law enforcement conducted Operation Sweet Silence from Aug. 2022 until May 2024, an extensive investigation into the illegal activities of the Zohannon criminal street gang involving armed drug trafficking. During this extensive investigation, agents discovered that Holloway, who is not a member of the Zohannon organization, was working with others to take control of the illegal drug market in Columbus by supplying exceptionally high-grade marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine from California.

“Illegal drugs pouring into our communities from dangerous cartels pose a serious threat to the safety of our nation,” said U.S. Attorney William R. “Will” Keyes for the Middle District of Georgia. “Here in the Middle District of Georgia, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to dismantle criminal organizations and hold their associates accountable.”

Between September and December 2023, Holloway obtained at least 110 pounds of marijuana to sell in Columbus. Evidence revealed Holloway was sold a kilogram of cocaine and attempted to obtain methamphetamine for distribution in the community during this time. Holloway is a repeat offender, with a prior state conviction in Georgia for drug trafficking.

“Illicit drugs devastate our communities, resulting in significant suffering by those addicted and their families,” said Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown of the FBI Atlanta Field Office. “We will continue to work with our federal, state and local partners to prevent this poison from finding its way onto our streets.”

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

“The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is deploying all resources available to combat criminal organizations that are destroying our communities with drugs, guns and violence,” said Special Agent in Charge Rob Murphy of the DEA Atlanta Division. “This repeat offender’s actions show a deliberate attempt to seize control of an illicit drug market and expand the harm these substances inflict on our communities. DEA will not allow individuals like this to profit from addiction and violence. We will continue working with our partners to disrupt their operations and bring them to justice.”

The case was investigated by the FBI, the DEA, and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office with critical assistance from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office; the Russell County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Office; the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office; the Sacramento County, California, Sheriff’s Office; and the Muscogee County District Attorney’s Office.

“This is a huge victory for the citizens we serve,” said Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman. “There is strength in collaboration when we combine our resources to go after criminal enterprises involving street gangs, drug dealers and convicted felons. We will continue this fight for safer streets and a safer community.”

Trial Attorney Matthew P. Mattis of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Violent Crime and Racketeering Section (VCRS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Veronica Hansis for the Middle District of Georgia are prosecuting the case.

