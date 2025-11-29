Colombian National Sentenced to 60 Months for Laundering $1.2M in Drug Proceeds

A Colombian national was sentenced today to 60 months in prison for conspiring to launder drug proceeds. He was also ordered to forfeit $1.2 million.

Court documents say that Michael Nunez Daza, also known as “Luky,” 49, led a transnational money laundering organization operating in Colombia, Mexico, and the United States.

Nunez Daza orchestrated bulk cash pickups involving drug trafficking proceeds from Mexico across multiple U.S. cities. After the bulk cash was picked up, Nunez Daza arranged for the illicit funds to be deposited into U.S. bank accounts registered in the names of other individuals and companies before they were further transferred to Colombia.

Within days of the bulk cash being delivered and deposited in the United States, corresponding bulk cash in the form of Colombian pesos was delivered in Cali, Colombia, directly to Nunez Daza and his couriers. In just eight months in 2017 and 2018, Nunez Daza laundered at least $1.2 million for his Mexico-based co-conspirators. Nunez Daza was previously convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and was deported to his native country Colombia in 2004.

Nunez Daza was indicted on the money laundering charges in January 2023 and extradited to the United States in April 2025. Nunez Daza pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy on Aug. 14, 2025.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy of the FBI Newark Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI investigated the case.

The Criminal Division’s Money Laundering, Narcotics and Forfeiture Section prosecuted the case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida provided significant assistance. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs and Judicial Attaché Office in Bogotá, Colombia, worked with law enforcement partners in Colombia to secure the arrest and extradition of Nunez Daza.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Homeland Security Task Force and Project Safe Neighborhoods.

