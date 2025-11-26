We're Back to This Silly Game Again: Someone Leaked Steve Witkoff's Communications With...
Trump Orders Re-Vetting of Afghani Immigrants After D.C. Shooting of Two National Guardsmen

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 26, 2025 9:57 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump said that the federal government will re-vet Afghan immigrants after 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal allegedly shot two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C., around 2:15 p.m. today. 

The president said that the terrorist shot two National Guard members at point-blank range just steps away from the Capitol. Those soldiers are in critical condition. 

“This heinous assault was an act of evil and act of hatred and an act of terror. It was a crime against our entire nation. It was a crime against humanity. The hearts of all Americans are with the those two members of the West Virginia National Guard and their families.”


Trump said that the terrorist entered the U.S. from Afghanistan. He said that the Biden administration let in 20 million “unknown and unvetted.” 

“He was flown in by the Biden administration in 2021 on those infamous flights that everybody was talking about; nobody knew who was anything about it," Trump said during the speech. "His status was extended under legislation signed by President Biden, a disastrous president, the worst in the history of our country. This attack underscores the single greatest national threat facing our nation.”

Trump said that he will make America safe again and bring this barbarian to justice. He ordered an additional 500 troops to Washington, D.C.. 

