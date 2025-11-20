Newsom's Press Office Says Joe Biden Had 'Physical Stamina — and a Functioning Brain'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office today wished a happy 83rd birthday to former President Joe Biden, whom it described as having “physical stamina — and a functioning brain.”

Biden, whose brain and health had deteriorated so badly that he couldn't run for re-election, pushed forward Kamala Harris instead. She lost the presidential election by over 2 million votes.

Happy birthday, President @JoeBiden! We miss having a president who has physical stamina — and a functioning brain. pic.twitter.com/MT3Ic1KdlH — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 20, 2025

The post was a dig at President Trump, who is 79 years old.

But Biden was famous for falling over on bicycles and up and down the stairs. Groups slammed the post with examples of Biden falling over.

Biden fell down. This is his worst stumble yet. pic.twitter.com/pZzFyduq74 — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) June 1, 2023

I can’t believe Republicans would create this “cheap fake” of Biden falling off a bicycle. Why do they keep doing this!! pic.twitter.com/ksc7gsib2t — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 19, 2024

"Physical stamina"



You can't make this up pic.twitter.com/68x6Ru2fZy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 20, 2025

you left out the best part, Guv: pic.twitter.com/w9QpefZW7o — Henri (Hank) Chase 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@HankChase57) November 20, 2025

Another angle of Joe Biden’s fall on stage today. Watch the reactions. pic.twitter.com/74ChFqPafI — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 1, 2023

Biden rarely gave press conferences, and when the media did ask him questions, those questions probed his ice cream preferences and other light-hearted topics.

Biden would often wander away and turn his back to the media during news conferences. Other times, he didn't know what state he was in.

Biden just turned his back to the microphone and mumbled inaudibly for several seconds during his speech pic.twitter.com/kcJ45uqjDv — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 14, 2022

Joe Biden accidentally reads the teleprompter telling him to repeat the line. He just keeps getting worse. Do we really have 30 more months of this? Scary. And sad. pic.twitter.com/m7o908C72m — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 8, 2022

Newsom will likely run for president in 2028.

