Tipsheet

Newsom's Press Office Says Joe Biden Had 'Physical Stamina — and a Functioning Brain'

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 20, 2025 4:40 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press office today wished a happy 83rd birthday to former President Joe Biden, whom it described as having “physical stamina — and a functioning brain.” 

Biden, whose brain and health had deteriorated so badly that he couldn't run for re-election, pushed forward Kamala Harris instead. She lost the presidential election by over 2 million votes. 

The post was a dig at President Trump, who is 79 years old. 

But Biden was famous for falling over on bicycles and up and down the stairs. Groups slammed the post with examples of Biden falling over. 

Biden rarely gave press conferences, and when the media did ask him questions, those questions probed his ice cream preferences and other light-hearted topics. 

Biden would often wander away and turn his back to the media during news conferences. Other times, he didn't know what state he was in.

Newsom will likely run for president in 2028.

