Feds: Suspected Global Kingpin Laundered $77 Million Through 100+ Shell Companies

A suspected global drug kingpin was arraigned before a federal court in New York on international drug trafficking charges.

Zhi Dong Zhang, also known as “GG,” “Kun Li Hernandez,” “Chang Li Gong Sun,” “Memo,” “Brother Wang,” “BW,” “Pancho,” “HeHe,” “HaHa,” “Chino,” and “Summor Ownor,” 38, was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Clay H. Kaminsky for the Eastern District of New York at the federal courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, on a second superseding indictment charging him with international cocaine distribution conspiracy, international cocaine distribution, cocaine importation conspiracy, cocaine and methamphetamine possession and distribution conspiracy, and money laundering crimes.

Advertisement

The defendant, a Chinese citizen, was arrested in Mexico after Mexico issued an arrest warrant based on extradition requests from the Eastern District of New York and the Northern District of Georgia, and was returned to the United States on October 23. The defendant was ordered detained pending trial. On October 24, the defendant had an initial appearance in the Southern District of Texas, where he was arraigned on this Indictment and on the indictment in the Northern District of Georgia.

The defendant has been designated a Consolidated Priority Organization Target by the Department of Justice, a designation given to the most significant narcotics traffickers in the world.

“The defendant stands accused of running a global enterprise that pumped massive quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine into our communities and laundered millions in narcotics proceeds,” said U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd W. Blanche. “His return to the United States is a major step in dismantling a network that has fueled addiction, violence, and death. I’m grateful for the outstanding work of our prosecutors, agents, and international partners who refused to let him hide behind aliases, shell companies, or foreign borders. The Department of Justice will continue to target the world’s most dangerous traffickers, wherever they operate, and bring them to justice.”

The Justice Department also expressed appreciation to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs, HSI Mexico City, HSI Rio Grande Valley, and the Government of Mexico.

“As alleged, the defendant is a leader of one of the most prolific drug trafficking and money laundering organizations in the world who, together with his co-conspirators, imported thousands of kilograms of narcotics, including cocaine and methamphetamine, into the United States and other countries,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. for the Eastern District of New York. “The indictments he faces in the Eastern District of New York and the Northern District of Georgia will hold him responsible for the great harm he has caused.”

As set forth in court filings, since June 2016, Zhang has operated a massive narcotics trafficking and money laundering organization in Mexico and the United States, importing thousands of kilograms of narcotics, including cocaine and methamphetamine, into the United States and other countries. Law enforcement has made numerous seizures of narcotics traced to the defendant’s organization, including 46 kilograms of cocaine, 58 kilograms of methamphetamine, and almost seven kilograms of fentanyl.

“Zhang’s transnational network was allegedly intricate, well-coordinated, and well-funded,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg for the Northern District of Georgia. “However, through the great work of dedicated law enforcement agencies and valued cooperation from our international partners, Zhang’s poison pipeline has been shut off. Whether the perpetrators are here or hiding abroad, my office will continue to vigorously pursue anyone who is trafficking illegal narcotics in and through the Northern District of Georgia.”

Advertisement

Zhang and members of his organization also laundered millions of dollars of criminal proceeds from these narcotics sales through the creation and use of shell companies in the United States, which were opened using false social security numbers and other fraudulent documents.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)’s arrest of Zhi Dong Zhang marks a decisive blow against the ruthless criminal enterprises responsible for flooding our streets with cocaine, meth and deadly fentanyl,” said Special Agent in Charge Ricky J. Patel of HSI New York. “The defendant’s alleged actions on behalf of the Sinaloa Cartel and CJNG have bolstered the operations of transnational criminal organizations responsible for peddling death in nearly every form – fueling an overdose epidemic, spreading violence, and destabilizing communities across the United States and beyond. One by one, year after year, the HSI New York Homeland Security Task Force will continue to wage an unyielding campaign against those who empower cartels to sow destruction and death for greed, ensuring that no corner of their criminal empire is beyond the reach of justice.”

The organization recruited individuals known as “banqueros” to open bank accounts at various banks on behalf of the shell companies, engage in money pickups at different money drop locations throughout the United States, deposit that money into the shell company bank accounts, and wire the funds to other beneficiary accounts to be laundered outside of the United States. The organization employed supervisors in Mexico, known as “coordinators,” who directed the banqueros at every step of the process, including coordinating the money pick-ups, buying and booking travel, and providing the fraudulent documentation to open bank accounts. In total, law enforcement identified more than 100 shell companies tied to Zhang’s organization that were used to launder at least $77 million in narcotics proceeds.

Advertisement

“This arrest represents a critical milestone in a long-running investigation into an alleged high-level narcotics trafficker with international reach,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert J. Murphy of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Atlanta Division. “A defendant wanted on warrants out of Eastern District of New York and the Northern District of Georgia has now been taken into custody, thanks to years of coordinated work by DEA and our partners. We will continue to follow the evidence and the money until the leadership of these organizations is dismantled.”

If convicted, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

This case is being handled by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York’s International Narcotics and Money Laundering Section as part of the work of the Office’s Transnational Criminal Organizations Strike Force. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Miranda Gonzalez and Vincent Chiappini of the Eastern District of New York are in charge of the prosecution.

As set out in Court filings, Zhang was allegedly a leader of a vast drug trafficking and money laundering organization that began operating in Mexico at least as early as 2016. Zhang allegedly used an extensive network of coordinators and couriers to get cocaine and fentanyl to multiple destinations in the United States. In January and February 2022, Zhang personally negotiated and coordinated the delivery of 11 kilograms of cocaine and one kilogram of fentanyl to Atlanta for distribution.

Advertisement

Once the cocaine and fentanyl were distributed, Zhang allegedly oversaw the use of stash houses in Georgia and California to collect the drug proceeds, which were then deposited into bank accounts. The money laundering was massive and involved 150 companies, 170 bank accounts and approximately $20 million in drug proceeds.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhood.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!