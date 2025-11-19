Two Men Charged Over Impeding Immigration Officials in North Carolina

Two men involved in separate incidents have been charged in federal court for allegedly using their vehicles to assault, resist, or impede federal officers conducting immigration enforcement operations in Charlotte, announced Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Cristobal Maltos, 24, and Miguel Angel Garcia Martinez, 24, both of Charlotte, are each facing charges of felony assault, resisting, or impeding a federal officer. Maltos had his initial appearance in federal court and was released on bond. Martinez’s initial court appearance was on Monday, and he remains in federal custody.

According to allegations in the criminal complaint filed against Martinez, on November 16, 2025, federal law enforcement officers attempted to make contact with the defendant after his van was observed at two different locations where federal officers were conducting immigration related operations.

The complaint alleges that as officers approached Martinez’s van, he fled the scene, driving aggressively and a high rate of speed. Law enforcement used sirens and lights attempting to stop Martinez, but he allegedly continued to evade law enforcement, driving erratically and swerving in and out of traffic, crossing medians and sidewalks, and driving into oncoming traffic down North Tryon Street. Ultimately, Martinez rammed his van into a government vehicle that had its lights and sirens activated and was occupied by four federal officers. After striking the government vehicle, Martinez continued to flee until he was stopped and taken into custody.

The U.S. Attorney made clear that these charges do not stem from the organized protests that have taken place in the Charlotte area: “Those who disagree with immigration enforcement actions have a right to peacefully protest, and I am proud that our citizens exercised their First Amendment rights without resorting to violence at organized protests over the weekend,” said U.S. Attorney Ferguson. “I am also thankful to the law enforcement officers who were present to ensure everyone’s safety.”

“The charges against the defendants, however, allege acts of violence targeting law enforcement officers. As always, we will stand up for our law enforcement community and vigorously prosecute anyone who endangers them while they do their job,” U.S. Attorney Ferguson added.

Court documents say that on Monday, November 17, 2025, federal officers with the U.S. Border Patrol and the U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement were conducting an official operation when they observed a Black Honda Civic appearing to follow the agents.

The federal officers attempted to make contact with the driver, later identified as Maltos. Maltos reversed his vehicle, and the officers did not pursue. According to allegations in the complaint, the federal officers observed Maltos had resumed following them. Shortly afterwards, five Border Patrol officers, dressed in their uniforms, asked the defendant to roll down his window. A Border Patrol officer leaned over the hood of the vehicle on the front driver’s side. The vehicle moved forward and struck the Border Patrol officer’s body with the driver’s side mirror. The vehicle then stopped and began to reverse slowly. Border Patrol officers removed Maltos from the vehicle and placed him under arrest.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is joined in announcing by U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement, U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, and the FBI.

The charges against the defendants are merely allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

