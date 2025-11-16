Jeffrey Epstein: Democrat Character Witness?
John Fetterman Recovering From Fall After 20 Stitches

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 16, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Gene Puskar

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-PA, is at home recovering from a fall after receiving 20 stitches, he posted on social media.

Fetterman suffered a ventricular fibrillation episode during a morning walk earlier this week. He fell and needed 20 stitches in the face. 

Paramedics transported him to a Pittsburgh hospital, a spokesman said. 

Fetterman was one of a handful of Democratic Senators who voted to end the nation’s longest shutdown. The lone Democratic lawmaker called out his party for the Schumer Shutdown, which cut off food benefits to 42 million people and pay to federal workers. 

Still, the Democratic Party attacks Fetterman, who opposed the government shutdown while other Democratic lawmakers voted 15 times to keep the government closed. Democratic lawmakers in the Senate created the nation's longest federal government shutdown over priorities that they never obtained. 

