John Fetterman Recovering From Fall After 20 Stitches

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-PA, is at home recovering from a fall after receiving 20 stitches, he posted on social media.

Fetterman suffered a ventricular fibrillation episode during a morning walk earlier this week. He fell and needed 20 stitches in the face.

20 stitches later and a full recovery, I’m back home with @giselefetterman and the kids.



I’m overwhelmed + profoundly grateful for all the well-wishes.



Truly.



Grateful for @UPMC for the incredible medical care that put me back together.



THANK YOU SO MUCH.



See you back in DC. pic.twitter.com/j81LXZGLBx — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) November 15, 2025

Paramedics transported him to a Pittsburgh hospital, a spokesman said.

Statement from Sen. Fetterman’s Spokesperson:



“During an early morning walk, Senator Fetterman sustained a fall near his home in Braddock.



Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh.



Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular… — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) November 13, 2025

Fetterman was one of a handful of Democratic Senators who voted to end the nation’s longest shutdown. The lone Democratic lawmaker called out his party for the Schumer Shutdown, which cut off food benefits to 42 million people and pay to federal workers.

Still, the Democratic Party attacks Fetterman, who opposed the government shutdown while other Democratic lawmakers voted 15 times to keep the government closed. Democratic lawmakers in the Senate created the nation's longest federal government shutdown over priorities that they never obtained.

Kayleigh McEnany: “Can I tell you another huge mistake of your party? Not listening to Senator John Fetterman. That is the single smartest guy you have in your party. He doesn’t hate. He says it like it is.”



James Carville: “If John Fetterman is the smartest person in the… pic.twitter.com/1jinfcZNzY — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 16, 2025

These aren’t questions. These are just her hateful views being laundered as questions in the hopes someone will join her ghoulish attempt to smear Charlie and blame him for his own murder. Fetterman, once again, proves his backbone & moral compass. https://t.co/0fqnWsXYQS — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 14, 2025





Sen. John Fetterman has made a reportedly made a full recovery and shared a photo of his injuries after a fall that required hospitalization.



“20 stitches later and a full recovery, I’m back home…I’m overwhelmed + profoundly grateful for all the well-wishes. Truly.” “See you… pic.twitter.com/rr0NhR8wnW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 15, 2025

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED: The most sane Democrat Sen. John Fetterman is heading BACK to Washington DC after his fall



Atrial fibrillation diagnosis in 2017, stroke in 2022, clinical depression in 2023, and now this.



Fetterman routinely denounces political violence and refuses to call… pic.twitter.com/wVE3hDdJaV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 16, 2025

