Sen. Kennedy's Take on Chuck Schumer Post-Shutdown Was Short, Sweet, and Exceptionally Bru...
Therapist Says 75 Percent of His Patients are Suffering From This Mental Health...
VIP
Let Chicago Public Schools Collapse Under the Weight of Their Fiscal Mismanagement
Louisiana Girl Expelled for Altercation With Classmates Who Shared AI-Generated Images of...
Tom Homan Takes Catholic Bishops to the Cleaners Over Video Condemning Deportations
VIP
'Sadistic and Evil' Wisconsin Teen a True Failure of Justice System
Trump Signs Order Rolling Back Tariffs on Hundreds of Food Items
VIP
Zohran Mamdani's Secret Meeting
Senate CR Contained Provision to Let GOP Senators Sue Over Operation Arctic Frost
VIP
8 Men Charged In Conspiracy To Steal and Sell More Than 100 Cars
Hawaii Man Sentenced to Life in Prison and To Pay Over $1M in...
Trump Reportedly Calls on Indiana Republicans To Redistrict State
Twin Investment Advisors Convicted in $10 Million Fraud Targeting Elderly and Disabled Cli...
DOJ Seeks Forfeiture of $15M in Virtual Currency Stolen and Laundered by North...
Tipsheet

New York Gov Hochul Reportedly Open To Hiking Corporate Tax Rate

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 14, 2025 8:35 PM
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is open to hiking corporate taxes to fund so-called “free” services and a growing budget deficit, Politico reported

New York charges a 7.25 percent corporate tax, the 17th-highest in the nation according to the Tax Foundation. 

Advertisement

Hochul hasn't pursued raising the personal income tax rate. 

The state collected nearly $54 billion in personal income taxes in fiscal year 2023-2024. The state’s largest revenue source supports education, health, and public safety.

State lawmakers must find new revenue to fill a cumulative three-year budget gap of $34.3 billion, according to an August report by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. 

The deficit is up $7 billion because of increased spending. 

"These are going to be difficult times ahead, but New York has gone through difficult times before and, in many cases, has come out stronger," DiNapoli wrote in the report. "With careful consideration, prudent planning, and action, I am confident that we can overcome these challenges, just as we always have."

 

Recommended

Therapist Says 75 Percent of His Patients are Suffering From This Mental Health Condition Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

ECONOMY INFLATION KATHY HOCHUL NEW YORK

 Enacted 2026 Financial Plan Report  by  scott.mcclallen 


BREAKING: Kathy Hochul now wants to hike taxes — a move she admitted just last year would drive businesses out of New York.

In a desperate bid to appease the radical left, she’s putting politics over the future of this state. pic.twitter.com/DjlQzG0NFy

New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani’s campaign promises that include universal child care, “free” bus services, and government-run grocery stores. It's unclear how he'll pay for these programs. 

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Therapist Says 75 Percent of His Patients are Suffering From This Mental Health Condition Jeff Charles
C-SPAN Caller Absolutely Blew Up This Dem Rep's Narrative About the Shutdown Matt Vespa
Sen. Kennedy's Take on Chuck Schumer Post-Shutdown Was Short, Sweet, and Exceptionally Brutal Matt Vespa
Tom Homan Takes Catholic Bishops to the Cleaners Over Video Condemning Deportations Amy Curtis
Louisiana Girl Expelled for Altercation With Classmates Who Shared AI-Generated Images of Her Amy Curtis
US Agriculture Secretary Announces SNAP Overhaul Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Therapist Says 75 Percent of His Patients are Suffering From This Mental Health Condition Jeff Charles
Advertisement