Trump Reportedly Calls on Indiana Republicans To Redistrict State

While Democrats in California are redistricting to take more political power, Republicans in Indiana don’t have enough votes to redistrict the state.

President Donald Trump's team is reportedly pushing Indiana lawmakers to redistrict and to give Republicans two more seats in the U.S. House.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump's team has just begun summoning INDIANA lawmakers to ensure the 2026 House redistricting goes forward to help cancel out Gavin Newsom.



Indiana CAN and MUST add +2 GOP seats!



The meetings are set for the OVAL OFFICE as early as next week, per… pic.twitter.com/sPOIl4l26P — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 14, 2025

EXCLUSIVE: President Donald Trump's team has begun summoning Indiana lawmakers to meet with the president in the Oval Office as early as next week, according to two sources familiar with the request, including one who had fielded an invite over the phone Friday.



Comes in… — Adam Wren (@adamwren) November 14, 2025

While the 2028 election is years away, political parties are trying to gain an advantage by gaining power and tipping control of Congress.

Republicans currently hold the House and Senate.

NEW: Indiana Senate Pro Tem Rod Bray says Republicans don’t have votes for redistricting.



The Senate will not reconvene in December. pic.twitter.com/Vr7peOxzs7 — Adam Wren (@adamwren) November 14, 2025

🚨 NEW and breaking on Indiana redistricting — Senate GOP leader Rodric Bray says the Senate "will not reconvene in December" because "there are not enough votes" to approve new congressional maps. More to come via @INCapChronicle pic.twitter.com/gpkZc0tg0R — Casey Smith (@SmithCaseyA) November 14, 2025

🚨BREAKING NEWS — Indiana Republicans have REBUKED President Trump's call to redraw the state's district map.



They're flat out refusing to redraw the 2026 Congressional map.



It could have added TWO Republican seats.



Total cowardice.



This is a LOSING strategy. pic.twitter.com/CxTb83hyie — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 14, 2025





A MONUMENTAL BETRAYAL IS UNFOLDING IN INDIANA RIGHT NOW.



Spineless RINO "legislators” have sabotaged and buried Republicans' vital redistricting push. And they are letting Gavin Newsom & left-wing Democrats get closer to stealing the house.



The weak as hell State Senate… https://t.co/jJ7mRaNXrq — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) November 14, 2025

Indiana will not redistrict, state senate president pro tem says



This is going to make the Trump administration very angry. https://t.co/xtrqFWqeFV — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 14, 2025

If Indiana and Missouri fail to Redistrict, there is a decent chance the redistricting war ends up being a draw. — Joe (@electionsjoe) November 14, 2025





If you’re an Indiana state representative and do not support redistricting, I will proudly support your primary opponent and do whatever I can to assist their election.



Indiana IS (and will always be) a RED STATE!



🇺🇸 #RedrawTheMaps x #NineZero 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ag09C9EhNv — Robert Kruse (@robert_kruse15) November 14, 2025

Meet 5 state Senators SABOTAGING the redistricting efforts in Indiana, a state Trump won by 19 points‼️



Democrats like Gavin Newsom are pulling every lever to gerrymander their states, yet a handful of legislators in Indiana won’t even force a vote. They’d rather cave to… pic.twitter.com/H3k7IwnfnJ — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) November 14, 2025

In November, California voters passed Proposal 50, which aims to give Democrats more seats in the U.S. House.

The Department of Justice has sued and asked a court to toss the proposal. The lawsuit claims that the California redistricting maps use race as a proxy to advance political interests.

