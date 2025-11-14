Sen. Kennedy's Take on Chuck Schumer Post-Shutdown Was Short, Sweet, and Exceptionally Bru...
C-SPAN Caller Absolutely Blew Up This Dem Rep's Narrative About the Shutdown
Therapist Says 75 Percent of His Patients are Suffering From This Mental Health...
VIP
Let Chicago Public Schools Collapse Under the Weight of Their Fiscal Mismanagement
Louisiana Girl Expelled for Altercation With Classmates Who Shared AI-Generated Images of...
Tom Homan Takes Catholic Bishops to the Cleaners Over Video Condemning Deportations
VIP
'Sadistic and Evil' Wisconsin Teen a True Failure of Justice System
Trump Signs Order Rolling Back Tariffs on Hundreds of Food Items
VIP
Zohran Mamdani's Secret Meeting
Senate CR Contained Provision to Let GOP Senators Sue Over Operation Arctic Frost
Trump Orders DOJ to Investigate Epstein’s Ties to Top Democrats and Major Banks
Hawaii Man Sentenced to Life in Prison and To Pay Over $1M in...
Twin Investment Advisors Convicted in $10 Million Fraud Targeting Elderly and Disabled Cli...
DOJ Seeks Forfeiture of $15M in Virtual Currency Stolen and Laundered by North...
Tipsheet

Trump Reportedly Calls on Indiana Republicans To Redistrict State

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 14, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

While Democrats in California are redistricting to take more political power, Republicans in Indiana don’t have enough votes to redistrict the state. 

President Donald Trump's team is reportedly pushing Indiana lawmakers to redistrict and to give Republicans two more seats in the U.S. House. 

Advertisement

While the 2028 election is years away, political parties are trying to gain an advantage by gaining power and tipping control of Congress. 

Republicans currently hold the House and Senate. 

Recommended

C-SPAN Caller Absolutely Blew Up This Dem Rep's Narrative About the Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP GERRYMANDERING INDIANA REPUBLICAN PARTY



Advertisement

In November, California voters passed Proposal 50, which aims to give Democrats more seats in the U.S. House.

The Department of Justice has sued and asked a court to toss the proposal. The lawsuit claims that the California redistricting maps use race as a proxy to advance political interests. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

C-SPAN Caller Absolutely Blew Up This Dem Rep's Narrative About the Shutdown Matt Vespa
Therapist Says 75 Percent of His Patients are Suffering From This Mental Health Condition Jeff Charles
Sen. Kennedy's Take on Chuck Schumer Post-Shutdown Was Short, Sweet, and Exceptionally Brutal Matt Vespa
Tom Homan Takes Catholic Bishops to the Cleaners Over Video Condemning Deportations Amy Curtis
Trump Signs Order Rolling Back Tariffs on Hundreds of Food Items Dmitri Bolt
US Agriculture Secretary Announces SNAP Overhaul Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

C-SPAN Caller Absolutely Blew Up This Dem Rep's Narrative About the Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement