Trump Reportedly Calls on Indiana Republicans To Redistrict State

While Democrats in California are redistricting to take more political power, Republicans in Indiana don’t have enough votes to redistrict the state.
President Donald Trump's team is reportedly pushing Indiana lawmakers to redistrict and to give Republicans two more seats in the U.S. House.
🚨 BREAKING: President Trump's team has just begun summoning INDIANA lawmakers to ensure the 2026 House redistricting goes forward to help cancel out Gavin Newsom.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 14, 2025
Indiana CAN and MUST add +2 GOP seats!
The meetings are set for the OVAL OFFICE as early as next week, per… pic.twitter.com/sPOIl4l26P
EXCLUSIVE: President Donald Trump's team has begun summoning Indiana lawmakers to meet with the president in the Oval Office as early as next week, according to two sources familiar with the request, including one who had fielded an invite over the phone Friday.— Adam Wren (@adamwren) November 14, 2025
Comes in…
While the 2028 election is years away, political parties are trying to gain an advantage by gaining power and tipping control of Congress.
Republicans currently hold the House and Senate.
NEW: Indiana Senate Pro Tem Rod Bray says Republicans don’t have votes for redistricting.— Adam Wren (@adamwren) November 14, 2025
The Senate will not reconvene in December. pic.twitter.com/Vr7peOxzs7
🚨 NEW and breaking on Indiana redistricting — Senate GOP leader Rodric Bray says the Senate "will not reconvene in December" because "there are not enough votes" to approve new congressional maps. More to come via @INCapChronicle pic.twitter.com/gpkZc0tg0R— Casey Smith (@SmithCaseyA) November 14, 2025
🚨BREAKING NEWS — Indiana Republicans have REBUKED President Trump's call to redraw the state's district map.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 14, 2025
They're flat out refusing to redraw the 2026 Congressional map.
It could have added TWO Republican seats.
Total cowardice.
This is a LOSING strategy. pic.twitter.com/CxTb83hyie
A MONUMENTAL BETRAYAL IS UNFOLDING IN INDIANA RIGHT NOW.— Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) November 14, 2025
Spineless RINO "legislators” have sabotaged and buried Republicans' vital redistricting push. And they are letting Gavin Newsom & left-wing Democrats get closer to stealing the house.
The weak as hell State Senate… https://t.co/jJ7mRaNXrq
Indiana will not redistrict, state senate president pro tem says— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 14, 2025
This is going to make the Trump administration very angry. https://t.co/xtrqFWqeFV
If Indiana and Missouri fail to Redistrict, there is a decent chance the redistricting war ends up being a draw.— Joe (@electionsjoe) November 14, 2025
If you’re an Indiana state representative and do not support redistricting, I will proudly support your primary opponent and do whatever I can to assist their election.— Robert Kruse (@robert_kruse15) November 14, 2025
Indiana IS (and will always be) a RED STATE!
🇺🇸 #RedrawTheMaps x #NineZero 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ag09C9EhNv
Meet 5 state Senators SABOTAGING the redistricting efforts in Indiana, a state Trump won by 19 points‼️— Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) November 14, 2025
Democrats like Gavin Newsom are pulling every lever to gerrymander their states, yet a handful of legislators in Indiana won’t even force a vote. They’d rather cave to… pic.twitter.com/H3k7IwnfnJ
In November, California voters passed Proposal 50, which aims to give Democrats more seats in the U.S. House.
The Department of Justice has sued and asked a court to toss the proposal. The lawsuit claims that the California redistricting maps use race as a proxy to advance political interests.
