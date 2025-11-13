Rep. Eric Swalwell Accused of Mortgage Fraud

Another lawmaker is under investigation for committing mortgage fraud.

Eric Swalwell, D-CA, has been referred to the U.S. Department of Justice for allegedly committing mortgage fraud between his properties in California and Washington, D.C., according to multiple reports.

Swalwell allegedly claimed his D.C. and California homes as primary residences.

Rep. Eric Swalwell’s $1.2 million DC home target of DOJ mortgage fraud criminal referral https://t.co/wmJmlp88WN pic.twitter.com/RD7OLwTS8O — New York Post (@nypost) November 13, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Disgraced Rep. Eric Swalwell has been referred to the DOJ for potential CRIMINAL CHARGES after evidence of mortgage fraud was found by FHFA Chair Bill @Pulte, per NBC



Swalwell not only committed mortgage fraud — he deemed himself INELIGIBLE to be a member of… pic.twitter.com/6jNvQH4RVA — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 13, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: Rep. Eric Swalwell referred to the DOJ for potential CRIMINAL MORTGAGE FRAUD and tax fraud by FHFA Director Bill Pulte@Pulte isn't holding back!



"The referral...alleges several million dollars worth of loans and refinancing based on Swalwell declaring his primary… pic.twitter.com/vteH8X9kwF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2025

BREAKING: Rep. Eric Swalwell referred to the DOJ for potential criminal mortgage fraud and tax fraud by FHFA Director Bill Pulte. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) November 13, 2025

BREAKING: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D) has been referred to the DOJ for alleged mortgage and tax fraud after claiming his home in Washington, DC as a primary residence pic.twitter.com/LVENr292MA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 13, 2025

Swalwell claimed that the probe was motivated by politics.

"As the most vocal critic of Donald Trump over the last decade and as the only person who still has a surviving lawsuit against him, the only thing I am surpirsed about is that it took him this long to come after me," Swalwell said in a social media post.

"Like James Comey and John Bolton, Adam Schiff and Lisa Cook, Letitia James and the dozens more to come - I refuse to live in fear in what was once the freest country in the world," Swalwell said.

On Targeting Political Opponents - Statement by Representative Swalwell pic.twitter.com/mEAGyBXqF7 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 13, 2025

Other Democrats defended Swalwell.

Another meritless attack on one of Donald Trump’s most effective opponents.



Another terrible abuse of the Department of Justice.



Another example of the president ignoring the affordability crisis and focusing on his petty personal grievances instead. https://t.co/z6sjU8ED7i — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) November 13, 2025

Whoops!



“If you’re not going to follow the law it’s time for people to start having consequences.”



- Eric Swalwell pic.twitter.com/il66QI0Tgb — C3 (@C_3C_3) November 13, 2025

Trump’s administration has investigated several Democrats of committing mortgage fraud, including Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

CNN said, “Everyone we know lies on their mortgage applications.”



This is who they know.https://t.co/83POPF1zIA — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 13, 2025

