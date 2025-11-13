Katie Couric Fails Miserably Trying to Bait John Fetterman Into Saying This About...
Tipsheet

Rep. Eric Swalwell Accused of Mortgage Fraud

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 13, 2025 5:21 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Another lawmaker is under investigation for committing mortgage fraud. 

Eric Swalwell, D-CA, has been referred to the U.S. Department of Justice for allegedly committing mortgage fraud between his properties in California and Washington, D.C., according to multiple reports. 

Advertisement

Swalwell allegedly claimed his D.C. and California homes as primary residences. 

Advertisement

Swalwell claimed that the probe was motivated by politics. 

"As the most vocal critic of Donald Trump over the last decade and as the only person who still has a surviving lawsuit against him, the only thing I am surpirsed about is that it took him this long to come after me," Swalwell said in a social media post. 

"Like James Comey and John Bolton, Adam Schiff and Lisa Cook, Letitia James and the dozens more to come - I refuse to live in fear in what was once the freest country in the world," Swalwell said. 

Other Democrats defended Swalwell. 

Advertisement

Trump’s administration has investigated several Democrats of committing mortgage fraud, including Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement