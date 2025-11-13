Florida Jury Convicts Man in $8 Million Fraud Preying on Elderly Victims

Atharva Shailesh Sathawane, 22, of India, was found guilty by a federal jury of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The verdict was announced by John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Trial testimony and court documents demonstrated that the defendant was a courier in an international fraud scheme that defrauded elderly victims of approximately $8 million.

As part of the scheme, elderly victims were convinced to liquidate their retirement accounts to obtain cash and/or gold. While illegally in the United States, the defendant picked up the cash and gold from the elderly victims and then delivered the assets to unknown individuals in parking lots. To coordinate the transfers of cash and gold, the defendant worked with other individuals, some of whom were in India, the defendant’s native country.

U.S. Attorney Heekin welcomed the news.

“This successful prosecution was made possible by the outstanding investigative work of our local and federal law enforcement partners, and this criminal alien will be held accountable for his role in the financial exploitation of several vulnerable, elderly victims. I am incredibly proud of the work by my office to pursue justice on behalf of the defrauded victims in this case, and we will see to it that fraudsters are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

After an elderly victim suspected the fraud, local law enforcement coordinated a ruse to apprehend the courier in Gainesville, Florida. Law enforcement arrested the defendant upon his arrival at the elderly man’s residence to pick up more gold.

A subsequent search of the defendant’s cellular phone confirmed his involvement in the extensive elder fraud scheme, including the defendant’s participation in over 30 transactions in numerous states. Numerous American citizens had lost their entire life savings or experienced substantial financial hardship.

Sathawane faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment for each count.

The case involved a joint investigation by the Gainesville Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Adam Hapner.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 16, 2025, at 10:00 am at the United States Courthouse in Gainesville before Chief United States District Judge Allen C. Winsor.

