*If* That's the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect, This Story Has Taken Another Wild...
VIP
This Poll Shows That Democrats Are Still in Trouble
VIP
Let's Make Mamdani the Face of the Democratic Party
'I Lived Behind the Iron Curtain:' Man Who Fled Communism Warns New Yorkers...
Justices Barrett and Kavanaugh Reflect on Courage, Forgiveness, and Faith at Scalia Memori...
The Evil Unleashed in 2008: From Obama, to Biden, to Harris, to Mamdani
Suspect in Black Jeep Fires at Border Patrol Agents in Chicago, DHS Reports
Schumer Retreated Mid-Questioning When Pressed on Written ACA Fix
U.S. Attorney: Man Stole $150M Through Fraudulent Shell Company
California Man Arrested for Investment Fraud Scheme
Connecticut Man Sentenced for Defrauding Medicaid of Over $1.8 Million
NYPD Officer Allegedly Accepted $30,000 to Protect Drug Traffickers
A Veterans Day Call to Restore the Warrior Corps
Bringing Back Hemp Prohibition Would Be a Massive Mistake
Tipsheet

Trump Urges Senate Republicans To Redirect Money From Insurance Companies to People

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 08, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump urged Senate Republicans to send hundreds of billions of dollars that fund health care companies directly to people who can purchase their own health care. 

Advertisement

The Truth Social post follows the longest federal shutdown in history, as Congress has disagreed over funding priorities since Oct. 1. Democrat lawmakers in the U.S. Senate have voted against reopening the government 14 times. 


The U.S. spent over $5 billion on health care in 2023, according to the American Medical Association. 

Health spending in the U.S. increased by 7.5% in 2023 to $4.9 trillion or $14,570 per capita according to a paper from the American Medical Association. 

 Prp Health Care Spending Outpaced Gdp  by  scott.mcclallen 

James Blair, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff, blames rising health care costs on ObamaCare. 

Recommended

*If* That's the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect, This Story Has Taken Another Wild Turn Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HEALTHCARE RICK SCOTT


U.S. Sen Rick Scott, R-FL, welcomed the idea. He said that he’s already writing the bill, and advocated to let consumers shop insurance across state lines. 

Advertisement



Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

*If* That's the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect, This Story Has Taken Another Wild Turn Matt Vespa
Schumer Retreated Mid-Questioning When Pressed on Written ACA Fix Scott McClallen
'I Lived Behind the Iron Curtain:' Man Who Fled Communism Warns New Yorkers About What's Coming Amy Curtis
The Evil Unleashed in 2008: From Obama, to Biden, to Harris, to Mamdani Jeff Davidson
U.S. Attorney: Man Stole $150M Through Fraudulent Shell Company Scott McClallen
Suspect in Black Jeep Fires at Border Patrol Agents in Chicago, DHS Reports Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

*If* That's the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect, This Story Has Taken Another Wild Turn Matt Vespa
Advertisement