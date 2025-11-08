Trump Urges Senate Republicans To Redirect Money From Insurance Companies to People

President Donald Trump urged Senate Republicans to send hundreds of billions of dollars that fund health care companies directly to people who can purchase their own health care.

The Truth Social post follows the longest federal shutdown in history, as Congress has disagreed over funding priorities since Oct. 1. Democrat lawmakers in the U.S. Senate have voted against reopening the government 14 times.

The U.S. spent over $5 billion on health care in 2023, according to the American Medical Association.

Health spending in the U.S. increased by 7.5% in 2023 to $4.9 trillion or $14,570 per capita according to a paper from the American Medical Association.

James Blair, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff, blames rising health care costs on ObamaCare.

If you are wondering why health insurance has gotten so expensive, this is why.



The Democrats set up a massive wealth transfer system that takes money from American taxpayers and gives it to insurance companies.



And everybody’s premiums have skyrocketed in the interim. https://t.co/KsM9tSh6Ly — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) November 8, 2025

Obamacare is only 7% of Americans. Literally almost 100% of Americans need relief from their health care policy premiums, not just 7%. We need to have free market solutions that bring down the cost of health care for every American, not just the 7%. pic.twitter.com/QGMVJ9ONbG — Rep. Andy Harris, MD (@RepAndyHarrisMD) November 7, 2025





U.S. Sen Rick Scott, R-FL, welcomed the idea. He said that he’s already writing the bill, and advocated to let consumers shop insurance across state lines.

Totally agree, @POTUS! I’m writing the bill right now.



We must stop taxpayer money from going to insurance companies and instead give it directly to Americans in HSA-style accounts and let them buy the health care they want. This will increase competition & drive down costs. pic.twitter.com/GbTdbTWP8b — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 8, 2025

"I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE..." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/3plPUvUN1p — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 8, 2025

.@POTUS is 100% correct, and @SenRickScott is exactly the right Senator to draft the legislation. No one knows more about healthcare than Rick. https://t.co/c0Hsl0Tkbs — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) November 8, 2025





Under ObamaCare premiums have doubled but the stock prices of some insurance companies have risen over 800, even 1000 percent.



Costs have skyrocketed and ObamaCare has been a disaster for working families. pic.twitter.com/hbs5X1BOTo — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) November 8, 2025

