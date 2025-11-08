NYPD Officer Allegedly Accepted $30,000 to Protect Drug Traffickers

A corrupt former New York Police Department officer named Andrew Nguyen has been charged with bribery, narcotics, firearms, and robbery offenses associated with a drug trafficking enterprise, according to an unsealed indictment.

For three years, between at least in or about 2020 and at least in or about November 2023, Nguyen repeatedly abused his position as a police officer in the NYPD by soliciting and accepting tens of thousands of dollars in bribe payments in exchange for assisting another individual with the operation of CC-1’s drug trafficking enterprise.

Jay Clayton, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Christopher G. Raia, the Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Jessica S. Tisch, Commissioner of the New York City Police Department, announced the charges.

Nguten was arrested and was presented today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry J. Ricardo. The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres.

“The NYPD is the most professional and most effective police department in the world,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. “New Yorkers rely on and trust the women and men of the NYPD. As alleged, Andrew Nguyen not only breached that trust for profit, but he also committed crimes against his fellow New Yorkers. New Yorkers, including our thousands of dedicated NYPD officers, want him brought to justice.”

Nguyen allegedly transported drugs, including eight kilograms of cocaine, for a confidential informant while Nguyen was armed with a firearm, including a 9‑millimeter Glock Model 26 pistol, which was Nguyen's NYPD-authorized off-duty firearm, and in possession of NYPD credentials and an NYPD parking placard, which NGUYEN planned to use to evade arrest in the event he was pulled over by other members of the NYPD or, in the case of his firearm, to protect CC-1 if violence occurred.

u.s. v. Andrew Nguyen - Indictment - Gj Signed - Docketed Redacted by scott.mcclallen





Assistant Director in Charge Raia said: “Andrew Nguyen allegedly levied his official position as an NYPD officer to accept more than $30,000 in bribes in exchange for transporting narcotics and providing unauthorized armed protection to their illicit operations. Nguyen’s alleged support to a drug trafficking enterprise directly violated the oath he swore to uphold as well as the public’s trust. While the vast majority of our NYPD partners are deeply committed to honoring their duty to protect and serve, the FBI will never tolerate those who besmirch the badge for personal profit.”

Nguyen drove a confidential informant to drug meetings, again while possessing a firearm, including his NYPD-authorized off-duty firearm, NYPD credentials, and an NYPD parking placard

“The NYPD holds its officers to the highest standards, and it’s an affront to our department when someone so blatantly abuses the public’s trust,” said NYPD Commissioner Tisch. “Andrew Nguyen allegedly endangered the communities he was sworn to protect and put his fellow officers’ lives in danger. The NYPD has zero tolerance for corruption of any kind, and I thank the members of the department who investigated this case and our partners in the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office for their support in rooting out this misconduct.”

Nguyen queried names of other drug dealers in NYPD databases at the request of CC-1, provided that confidential information to CC‑1, and, at least once, offered to arrest one of those drug dealers for CC-1 in exchange for payment.

Nguyen, in exchange for payment from a confidential informant, used an NYPD vehicle to conduct an unsanctioned car stop of CC-1, during which NGUYEN purported to seize drugs and drug proceeds from CC-1. Following the car stop, Nguyen submitted false reports to the NYPD regarding the car stop to help CC-1 avoid repayment of a drug-trafficking-related debt.

Nguyen expressed a willingness to, in exchange for payment from an associate of an informant, kidnap two drug dealers who owed money to CC-2 by conducting an unsanctioned arrest of those individuals, although this plan never came to fruition.

Nguyen conspired with CC-1 and another criminal associate of CC-1 to rob a drug-money courier under the guise of Nguyen conducting another unsanctioned car stop, although Nguyen and his co-conspirators did not carry out their agreement to commit the robbery.

In addition, in or about November and December 2023, law enforcement conducted an undercover operation during which Nguyen transported what Nguyen believed to be five kilograms of cocaine in exchange for $5,000 from CC-1. In truth, the “drugs” were sham and Nguyen had obtained them from an undercover law enforcement officer whom NGUYEN believed was a drug dealer.

Overall, Nguyen, who was at all relevant times an officer in the NYPD, accepted more than $30,000 in bribe payments from CC-1 (and solicited tens of thousands of dollars in additional bribes) in connection with Nguyen's participation in CC-1’s drug trafficking enterprise.

When Nguyen was arrested, law enforcement searched his home pursuant to a judicially authorized search warrant and found a Glock 19 pistol that was fully loaded with hollow-point ammunition; two AR-15-style rifles; a short-barreled rifle; a fully loaded high-capacity drum magazine containing 60 rounds of ammunition; several AR-15-style magazines loaded with ammunition; and substantial amounts of other ammunition, including additional hollow-point ammunition.

Nguyen, 41, of Harriman, New York, is charged with

(i) one count of honest services wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of twenty years in prison;

(ii) one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of twenty years in prison;

(iii) one count of conspiracy to solicit and receive a bribe, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison;

(iv) one count of solicitation and receipt of a bribe, which carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison;

(v) one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute (a) 5 kilograms and more of mixtures and substances containing a detectable amount of cocaine and (b) marijuana, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison;

(vi) one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years in prison, which must be served consecutively to any other term of in prison, and a maximum sentence of life in prison;

(vii) one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; and

(viii) one count of attempted distribution and possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms and more of mixtures and substances containing a detectable amount of cocaine, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The statutory minimum and maximum penalties are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendants will be determined by the judge.

The case is being handled by the Office’s Public Corruption Unit and Narcotics Unit. Assistant United States Attorneys Matthew J. King and Jonathan Rebold are in charge of the prosecution.





