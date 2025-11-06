Trump's Drug Price Announcement Had Some Drama Today
Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Under Investigation for Qatar Trip, Report Says

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 06, 2025 8:24 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is under investigation for a trip that she and four staff members took in 2023 that was paid for by the nation of Qatar, the New York Times reported, citing anonymous sources. 

The investigation probed whether Bowser violated campaign finance laws or bribery, the NY Times reported. Qatar paid over $61,000 to bring Bowser and her staff on the foreign trip, according to a local news report. 

Bowser’s office told the NY Times: “This was a business trip. D.C. representatives regularly travel to promote Washington as a destination for investment and growth.” It continued: “ All proper paperwork for this standard donation is on file.” 

Under Washington D.C. law, government officials are forbidden from accepting certain gifts. Gifts are broadly defined to include a “gratuity, favor, discount, entertainment, hospitality. 

The law says in part: "(b) Each entity of the District of Columbia government shall keep accurate and detailed records of the acceptance and use of any gift or donation under subsection (a) of this section, and shall make such records available for audit and public inspection."

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust filed the ethics complaint in June. The letter said that Bowser's office couldn't produce records for other trips, including the Master's Golf Tournament in Georgia, trips to Las Vegas, Mar-a-Lago, Dubai, or Doha.

The complaint said that Bowser and four staffers traveled to Doha, Qatar, for the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai. A reporter discovered a $3,500 receipt submitted by Mayor Bowser’s Chief of Staff for a three-night taxpayer-funded stay at the Atlantis-Palm Hotel in Dubai.

Qatar paid over $61,900 for the trip that Bowser's office, but the complaint said there was no record of who paid for the trip.

Bowser has been under investigation for months but could face hurdles because the lead FBI agent was fired for investigating the 2020 election, the newspaper reported. 

Bowser has been the Mayor since 2015. On Nov. 8, she became only the second person elected three times as mayor of Washington, D.C. 

Bowser celebrated the retirement announcement of long-time lawmaker Nancy Pelosi on social media. 

