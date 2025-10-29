Forget the Autopen Fiasco...This Is Joe Biden's Watergate
Father and Son Arrested for Attempting to Smuggle Over 300 Firearms to Mexico

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 29, 2025 9:00 PM
Two men from Alabama have been charged with trafficking more than 300 weapons with ammunition and magazines, announced Attorney General Pamela Bondi and U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Emilio Ramirez Cortes, 48, a Mexican citizen who legally resides in the United States, and his son, Edgar Emilio Ramirez Diaz, have made their initial appearances in Laredo federal court and will remain in custody pending a detention hearing set for Oct. 31.

Both are charged with smuggling firearms, ammunition, magazines and other firearms accessories as well as trafficking of firearms.

“Disrupting the illegal flow of weapons into Mexico is a key part of our whole-of-government approach to dismantling the cartels,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “This significant seizure represents our commitment to protecting Americans from brutal cartel violence.”

On Oct. 23, two vehicles appeared to be driving in tandem and approached the Juarez-Lincoln Port of Entry in Laredo, according to the complaint. 

The charges allege Ramirez Diaz was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe with Alabama license plates followed by his father in a Chevrolet Silverado with Mexican license plates. Both vehicles were allegedly hauling enclosed white box utility trailers.

“Those that illegally traffic guns to Mexico empower cartels to terrorize the innocent,” said Ganjei. “This seizure of an immense quantity of firearms illustrates the Southern District of Texas’s full-spectrum approach to fighting the cartels. We will attack every facet of their operations until they are wiped off the face of the earth.”

The criminal complaint alleges authorities found false walls in both trailers, which resulted in the discovery of over 300 rifles and pistols, as well as various caliber ammunition and magazines.

Court records say that the men were smuggling the weapons and related items in exchange for payment and had done so on multiple occasions.

The Mexican government welcomed the gun bust. 

"Another example of how nations working together deliver results for the people. U.S. authorities seized 400 firearms that were headed to Mexico — and arrested those responsible. Firearms that will not reach criminal hands. Shared security in action. Delivering results."
Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive and Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Scott Bowling is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. 

Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhood.

