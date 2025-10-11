Virginia Dem Gov Candidate's Appalling Response on Political Violence Is Now an Ad....
Tipsheet

Grand Jury Indicts 3 Guatemalans for Selling Fake IDs

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 11, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

A grand jury indicted three people Norma Yanari Ayala (34), Rigoberto Vasquez-Vasquez (42), and Edgidio Vasquez-Mencho (41) on false document charges. 

The men were arrested in Grand Rapids on September. 30, acording to U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Timothy VerHey.

All three were indicted by a grand jury with charges alleging that they conspired to transfer false identification documents and actually transferred false documents. Ayala and Vasquez-Mencho are also charged with illegal reentry into the U.S. after having been removed from the country previously.

The indictment alleges that from on or before June 2024 through June 2025, the defendants conspired to transfer and sell false permanent resident cards and social security account number cards that appeared to have been issued by or under the authority of the United States knowing that they were unlawfully produced. 

The cards were sold to persons believed to be present in the United States illegally. The indictment also charges seven instances of such sales to confidential sources which were observed by HSI agents.

Norma Yanari Ayala was charged with conspiracy to transfer false identification documents, transfer false identification documents, and alien reentry. Rigoberto Vasquez-Vasquez was charged with conspiracy to transfer false identificatino documents and transfer false identification documents. Egidio Vasquez-Mencho was charged with conspiracy to transfer false identification documents, transfer false identification documents, and alien reentry. 

U.S. Attorney VerHey said, “These cases are a priority. Illegal immigrants come to the United States because they know they can get phony work documents allowing them to take U.S. jobs. We know whatever we can do to disrupt the fraudulent document business will help us get control of illegal immigration.”

In addition, the indictment charges Norma Yanari Ayala, who has been removed on 4 occasions, and Edgidio Vasquez-Mencho, who has been removed once, with reentering the United States without authorization.

If convicted, the defendants each face a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Homeland Security Investigations is investigating this case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Don Daniels is prosecuting it.

Illegal immigrants use fake identification to get jobs for which they’re not authorized, fly out of airports, and commit financial fraud. For example, someone with a fake driver’s license and social security number can open bank accounts or file tax returns, book hotel rooms or rent a rental car, or even commit voter fraud. 

In September, a federal grand jury indicted Norma Linda Lozano, 53, of Ypsilanti, for one count of conspiracy to smuggle aliens and six counts of smuggling.

The indictment alleges she drove from Michigan to Vermont to meet the illegal immigrants near the border.

President Donal Trump's administration has focused on deporting illegal immigrants. Currently, the federal government is shut down because Democrat lawmakers in the U.S. Senate want to give illegal immigrants healthcare benefits that citizens get. 

 Indictment - Lozano  by  scott.mcclallen 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

