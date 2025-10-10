Man Arrested for Sending Death Threat to Conservative Commentator

A man has been arrested for sending death threats to conservative commentator Benny Johnson and his family, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced today.

.@AGPamBondi announces the arrest of a man who mailed a threatening letter to conservative activist @bennyjohnson and his family.



"It is a crime, and if convicted, he is going to prison... we are going to catch you if you think you can do something like this." pic.twitter.com/MC5YLvdzI2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 10, 2025

"The letter made it very clear that he hated Benny because of his views, and he wanted Benny dead," Bondi said in a news conference. "This was a coward hiding behind a keyboard who thought he could get away with this. That’s why we’re standing up here today.”

Law enforcement has arrested the man who made the threats, Bondi said.

“You are not going to get away with threatening people in this way, and I’m proud to announce that we have arrested the author of this letter," Bondi said. "George Isbell Jr., was taken into custody this morning. We are charging him federally with mailing threatening communications. It is a crime, and if convicted, he is going to prison.”

Johnson thanked the federal government for protecting his family.

BREAKING: AG Pam Bondi announces the arrest of an individual who threatened to kill my entire family.



He is being charged federally and faces prison if convicted.



"Threats were made against Benny Johnson and his wife Kate. Just says after Charlie's assassination, they received… pic.twitter.com/5NJxab8TnI — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 10, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: Benny Johnson says the leftist man who wanted to KILL HIM explicitly said why - and now Democrats are nominating a candidate in Virginia who wants to do the SAME THING



"I am a white, cis, Christian Trump supporter. They described I'd be killed in an open field, how… pic.twitter.com/834aqXu10S — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 10, 2025

The arrest follows about a month after the public assassination of Charlie Kirk in Utah.

Commentator Tim Pool applauded the Department of Justice for the arrest following high-profile attacks over the past two years.

Wow



They arrested a guy who threatened @bennyjohnson



Amazing work from the DOJ https://t.co/ckuXADtF7v — Tim Pool (@Timcast) October 10, 2025

President Donald Trump was nearly assassinated in Pennsylvania last year by a gunman who was killed by law enforcement.

BREAKING: An internet TOUGH GUY has just discovered that his THREATS against Benny Johnson are CRIMINAL.



“You are NOT going to get away with threatening people."



FAFO to the keyboard warriors! pic.twitter.com/rGHS72L3cX — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 10, 2025

This year, a 57-year-old man was indicted on six federal charges with the stalking and murders of Minnesota House of Representatives Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman, the stalking and shooting of Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette Hoffman, and the attempted shooting of their daughter Hope Hoffman.

The man impersonated a police officer to gain entry to their homes.

