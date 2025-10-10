The Schumer Shutdown Firings Are Underway
Tipsheet

Man Arrested for Sending Death Threat to Conservative Commentator

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 10, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/John Locher

A man has been arrested for sending death threats to conservative commentator Benny Johnson and his family, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced today.

"The letter made it very clear that he hated Benny because of his views, and he wanted Benny dead," Bondi said in a news conference. "This was a coward hiding behind a keyboard who thought he could get away with this. That’s why we’re standing up here today.”

Law enforcement has arrested the man who made the threats, Bondi said.

“You are not going to get away with threatening people in this way, and I’m proud to announce that we have arrested the author of this letter," Bondi said. "George Isbell Jr., was taken into custody this morning. We are charging him federally with mailing threatening communications. It is a crime, and if convicted, he is going to prison.” 

Johnson thanked the federal government for protecting his family.

The arrest follows about a month after the public assassination of Charlie Kirk in Utah.

Commentator Tim Pool applauded the Department of Justice for the arrest following high-profile attacks over the past two years.

President Donald Trump was nearly assassinated in Pennsylvania last year by a gunman who was killed by law enforcement.

This year, a 57-year-old man was indicted on six federal charges with the stalking and murders of Minnesota House of Representatives Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman, the stalking and shooting of Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette Hoffman, and the attempted shooting of their daughter Hope Hoffman.

The man impersonated a police officer to gain entry to their homes.

