New York Attorney General Letitia James Has Been Indicted on Mortgage Fraud

New York Attorney General Leticia James has been indicted on mortgage fraud, multiple outlets have reported.

The New York Post reported the indictment. It reported that Federal housing regulator Bill Pulte referred James to the Justice Department in April, claiming that she “falsified records” to get a Virginia property.

🚨 BREAKING: New York Attorney General Letitia James has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Virginia on a criminal bank fraud charge. pic.twitter.com/YnujH7IrlT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 9, 2025

A video clip of James saying “No one is above the law” is also being shared on social media.

If Comey or Leticia James get indicted, the Dems/MSM are going to start squealing that this is some sort of unprecedented authoritarian weaponization of justice. When they try to pull this bullshit, remind them that their favorite saying used to be “no one is above the law”.

🚨BREAKING! Leticia James has been INDICTED on MORTGAGE FRAUD. AG Halligan has OFFICIALLY brought the EVIDENCE before a grand jury, welcome to FAFO pic.twitter.com/oBSFkzeKbs — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) October 9, 2025

James is known for using her political power to target President Donald Trump in a civil suit.

Trump's administration has accused multiple people of committing mortgage fraud, including Fed Governor Lisa Cook.

“Everyday Americans cannot lie to a bank to get a mortgage, and if they did, our government would throw the book at them. There simply cannot be different rules for different people.”- NY AG Leticia James, who was just INDICTED for alleged bank fraud.

The group Libs of TikTok ripped James, the highest law enforcement officer in the state, for allegedly committing mortgage fraud.

“Everyday Americans cannot lie to a bank to get a mortgage, and if they did, our government would throw the book at them.”



“There simply cannot be different rules for different people.”



- NY AG Leticia James who was just INDICTED for alleged bank fraud https://t.co/G00G1uvAfh pic.twitter.com/cPAjBCJZCd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 9, 2025

