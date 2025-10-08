Alleged Rancho San Pedro Street Gang Members Arrested on Federal, State RICO Charges

Multiple federal and state arrest and search warrants were served on Tuesday by hundreds of law enforcement personnel targeting members and associates of one of the most active and violent gangs in the Los Angeles Harbor area, known as “Rancho San Pedro."

A multi-year investigation by the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations led to the identification of numerous RSP subjects. RSP is allegedly responsible for violent crime around the Los Angeles Harbor area.

Eight of 14 individuals charged in a federal criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court were taken into custody today, as well as five defendants who are facing state charges by the Los Angeles County District Attorney. In addition, nine federal search warrants and eight state search warrants were executed at locations in the San Pedro area.

“I’m proud of the years of hard work that went into this case by investigators at the federal and local level to target the upper echelon of this extremely violent gang,” said Akil Davis, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. “Today’s actions will cause a significant setback to Racho San Pedro and their Mexican Mafia overlords and lead to safer streets for San Pedro residents.”

The Rancho San Pedro Enterprise is a multi-generational gang with a current estimated membership of about 500 people who are divided into approximately six subsets or “cliques,” including two female cliques. RSP originated in the 1970s and claims the city of San Pedro as its territory. RSP operates under the control of Mexican Mafia members who are incarcerated in California state prisons, and RSP members make payments known as “taxes” to the Mexican Mafia in return for their protection. Gang members who violate RSP or Mexican Mafia rules are subject to “discipline” in the form of assault. Serious violations, including cooperation with law enforcement, may result in death, according to the complaint.

“Our Harbor Division investigators, working closely with the FBI and HSI, methodically built a case to expose those directing this criminal enterprise,” said LAPD Chief of Police, Jim McDonnell. “This operation delivers a powerful message—we will use every tool available to protect our communities and bring violent offenders to justice.”

The federal complaint charges thirteen defendants for their roles in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Conspiracy and for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances. The complaint also charges a fourteenth defendant for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“Today’s takedown highlights my office’s commitment to making America safe by dismantling violent street gangs,” said Acting United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “Together with our federal and local partners, we can make our communities safe for law-abiding citizens.”

The targets of the RICO conspiracy and others participated in the RSP Enterprise in a variety of ways. Some would issue orders from prison on behalf of the Mexican Mafia. These orders include the collection of taxes, drug distribution, firearms transfers, and decisions about who held what positions within the RSP.

“These arrests prove the power of partnerships,” said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman. “When law enforcement agencies collaborate, we are able to take violent offenders and illegal weapons off our streets. These arrests demonstrate our commitment to restoring safety and trust in every community, especially those that have suffered the most from gang violence. Working with our federal and local partners, we have sent an unequivocally clear warning to violent street gangs—the chance of getting caught and the dire prison consequences for your actions have gone way up. Continue at your own peril.”

Others committed or conspired to commit acts of violence to preserve and expand RSP’s criminal operations, as well as to enhance their own status within the gang. Others engaged in drug trafficking, robbery, and extortion to generate revenue for the enterprise or would illegally maintain firearms and ammunition. Still others would possess, use, and carry firearms—or direct others to—in order to commit and threaten acts of violence, including conspiracies to commit murder and assault.

“This investigation and today’s operation is just another example of how effective partnerships in policing make the communities that we serve safer,” said HSI Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Eddy Wang. “HSI and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners are committed to targeting the most violent gangs in the Southland.”

Members of the conspiracy possessed with the intent to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and phencyclidine. The complaint, which is expected to be unsealed today, details specific allegations attributed to the defendants.

“Organized criminal enterprises cannot stand up to the power of good law enforcement work,” said Attorney General Bonta. “When we work together, we get results: As a result of this collaborative investigation, we’ve taken illegal weapons and dangerous drugs like fentanyl and heroin off our streets and kept our Los Angeles communities safe from the threat of violence. I'm grateful for the hard work our Special Operations Unit and the tireless efforts of our local and federal law enforcement partners on this operation, together we are working to make California safer for all.”

If convicted of the charges in the criminal complaint, most of the federal defendants face a statutory maximum of life in prison.

This investigation was conducted by the FBI, the LAPD, HSI, and the California Department of Justice. Multiple tactical teams participated in today’s operation, to include the LAPD, the Torrance Police Department, HSI’s Special Response Team, FBI S.W.A.T. teams from Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Diego, and the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team.

The federal defendants will make an appearance in United States District Court this afternoon. Assistant United States Attorneys Kelsey A. Stimson and Claire E. Kelly with the Major Crimes Section are prosecuting the federal defendants.

