Tipsheet

Trump Sends 300 California Troops to Oregon, Newsom Says

Scott McClallen
October 05, 2025 5:03 PM
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

President Donald Trump has ordered 300 California troops to Oregon after a judge temporarily blocked Trump from using Oregon troops. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom posted on social media. 

"After a federal court blocked his attempt to federalize the Oregon National Guard, Donald Trump is deploying 300 California National Guard personnel into Oregon. They are on their way there now.

We are taking this fight back to court.

The public cannot stay silent in the face of such reckless and authoritarian conduct by the President of the United States."

The city of Portland Mayor Keith Wilson decried the incoming troops. 

"One day after a judge blocked the mobilization of the Oregon National Guard, the federal government instead activated California National Guard troops. Yesterday, a federal judge blocked the mobilization of Oregon National Guard troops, ruling the federal seizure unlawful and unjustified. 

"Despite that ruling, the federal government has activated California National Guard personnel under Title 10 to operate in Portland. This action circumvents the court's decision and threatens to inflame a community that has remained peaceful. Our legal team is coordinating with our partners and will immediately pursue all lawful steps to enforce the judge's order and protect Portlanders' rights.Portland remains committed to protecting the right to protest and safeguarding our community's safety. I've said from the very beginning, the number of federal troops needed or wanted in our city is zero. We are also committed to peaceful, purposeful protest, and the legal process.I urge federal leadership to honor the court's judgment and suspend any deployments that defy it. Portland will defend the rule of law and the rights of our residents.” 

Armed Woman Arrested Who Rammed Feds in Chicago Scott McClallen
The troops will likely secure immigration facilities and reduce violent crime.

President Donald Trump will federalize 300 troops of the Illinois National Guard, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker posted on social media on Saturday. 

“This morning, the Trump Administration’s Department of War gave me an ultimatum: call up your troops, or we will. It is absolutely outrageous and un-American to demand a Governor send military troops within our own borders and against our will.”

Pritzker continued: 

"Donald Trump and Kristi Noem are using every lever to provoke our communities and incite chaos.If they wanted to help Illinoisans, they would work with us — not against us — to protect public safety."

The troops will secure Chicago after groups of people ambushed Border Patrol agents and rammed their vehicles Townhall reported. A man and a woman had rammed the vehicles of federal agents. They were arrested, according to 

Trump has previously sent troops to reduce violent crime in Washington D.C.

