WATCH: Michigan Law Enforcement Eradicates Church Attacker

Video shows law enforcement running toward a barrage of gunfire during a mass shooting 911 call last Sunday.

Video released shows officers responding and shooting the attacker 8 times after he apparently refused to drop his weapon.

Officers responded to a 911 call in Grand Blanc, Michigan at a Church of LatterDay Saints.

Officers screamed “Get on the ground”

A 40-year-old man drove a truck into the building, killed four people and injured eight others, and then lit the church on fire before he was killed.

A GoFundme more than doubled its $50,000 goal to support Stephanie Howard, whose husband Pat was killed in the shooting.

“If you are lucky enough to know the Howards- you know the kindness, love, and support they give to everyone they come in contact with. It’s our turn to support and love them back through this horrific time. Pat Howard tragically passed away and their family is forever affected by the shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Michigan on September 28, 2025.”

Another man, John Bond, a Navy veteran for 9 years, was also killed, according to another GoFundMe. The page aimed to raise $15,000 but raised over $77,000.

“John Bond, loving husband, father and grandfather was shot and killed in the LDS Church Grand Blanc shooting that happened on September 28, 2025. He was a beloved member of his family and active in his community. John was a Navy veteran serving for 9 years, a lover of golf and trains and always loved spending time with his family and grandkids . Any funds donated will go towards aiding his wife, our grandma, Joanne Bond, to ease the navigation of this heartbreaking time.”

Craig Hayden also died in the shooting, according to a GoFundme that sought to raise $20,000 but raised $111,000.

“Hello, my name is Jennifer, and my father-in-law, Craig Hayden, lost his life helping another in the shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan on September 28th, 2025. We are raising money to help support his wife of over 50 years get through the bills and living expenses she will now be facing alone. If you are able to contribute, anything would be a great blessing. We believe that the Lord amplifies our efforts. Thank you.”

Thelma Armstrong was also killed, according to a GoFundme that raised $62,000.

In some families, multiple people were injured. Benjamin Phelps and his young son were both reportedly injured, according to a GoFundme that raised $158,000.

“On Sunday, September 28, 2025, a tragic shooting took place at a church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. During the incident, Benjamin Phelps and his young son were both injured. We are grateful to share that his son has returned home, but Benjamin still faces a long and difficult recovery. To help ease the financial burden for Benjamin, Danalee, and their sweet family during this challenging time, we are raising funds. Any contribution—no matter the size—will make a meaningful difference. As the Phelps, Bolingbroke, and Swainston families, we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your prayers, love, and support. As Mosiah 18:9 reminds us, we are called to “mourn with those that mourn… and comfort those that stand in need of comfort.” We know that through Jesus Christ, true healing and peace are possible, and we are grateful for the love being shown to Benjamin and his family.”

Another man was reportedly shot in the ankle and needed multiple surgeries.

Help Jeff & Marei Heal After Church Shooting Hi friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers, On Sunday, September 28, 2025, our lives were forever changed. My parents, Jeff and Marei, were among the victims of the tragic shooting that took place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While attending church that day, my dad heard a loud crash and immediately rushed to help—because that’s who he is. In the chaos that followed, he was shot. Jeff sustained a gunshot wound that shattered his ankle. He’s already endured two surgeries to remove the bullet and leather from his foot and is now facing a long and painful recovery that will involve months of physical therapy. My mom, Marei, was also injured by glass shards in her hands and feet. Thankfully, both of them are alive—but they are now facing a difficult road ahead, both physically and emotionally. To make matters more challenging, Jeff is self-employed, running a small carpet cleaning and restoration business, Bestway of MI Inc. His work requires him to be on his feet every day—something he won’t be able to do for the foreseeable future. With their primary source of income abruptly cut off, financial pressure is mounting rapidly. Medical expenses have already exceeded $24,000 after my dad underwent two surgeries—one to remove a bullet and embedded leather from his foot, and another for a skin graft to help close the wound and repair the damaged skin. If you know Jeff and Marei, you know that they are always the first to lend a hand. They’ve raised five amazing kids, are grandparents to 11 beautiful grandchildren, and pour their hearts into their small family farm. Their home is one filled with love, animals, and unwavering faith.

Greg Mikat was reportedly shot in the ankle. A GoFundme has raised almost $200,000 to help him and his family.

Most of the dead victims haven’t been buried yet. This is the second attack on a Michigan church this year.

