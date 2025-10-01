The Democrats Are Getting Crushed by Schumer Shutdown Headlines
Republican Senator Introduces Shutdown Bill That Will Never Pass for Obvious Reasons
Pope Leo Praises Trump's Gaza Peace Plan, Expresses Hope Hamas Will Accept the...
Portland Resident Thanks President Trump for Sending Troops to the City
VIP
George Stephanopoulos Is the Democrat Shutdown Advocate, and More Biden Cheat Sheets Expos...
VIP
Meet the Woke Insurance CEO Who Is Trying to Undermine President Trump's America...
OMB Head Russ Vought Puts $8B in "Green New Scam Funding" on the...
Dad Thanks President Trump for Giving Hope to Kids With Cancer
The UK Just Banned 'Buy One, Get One' Sales for 'Unhealthy' Grocery Items...
We Have a New Under Secretary of the Navy
VIP
Joy Reid: Letting Americans Keep Their Money Is Fascism
Afghanistan Goes Dark: Taliban Orders Nationwide Internet Blackout
President Trump Freezes $18 Billion in Funding for NYC in Response to Schumer...
DOJ Sues LA Sheriff for Blocking Gun Permits: ‘Second Amendment Is Not a...
Tipsheet

Grieving Grandmother Blasts D.C. Courts: 'Murder Is Treated Like a Joke'

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 01, 2025 7:00 PM
Forlesia Cook

A grieving grandmother called on Washington D.C. politicians to end sentencing policies that downplay murder after her grandson was brutally murdered in 2017. She thanked President Donald Trump for making Washington D.C. safe again.

Advertisement

Grandmother Forlesia Cook last saw Marty William McMillan Jr., in Washington, DC, on April 23, 2017. 

He went on a date with someone from a dating app and was never seen alive again. Cook advocated for criminal justice reform to U.S. politicians on Tuesday. 

"MUST WATCH: A grieving grandmother calls out D.C.'s unjust sentencing policies. "He shot my grandson in cold blood SEVEN TIMES. And they didn't consider that as first-degree murder? "The bottom line is that murder in D.C. is treated as a joke when it comes time to justice."

“I never understood the judicial system regarding murders until it happened to my family" Cook said. "My daughter has shared how she essentially had to solve our grandson's murder case—tracking down who killed him and how he got caught up in that situation after meeting a girl on a dating site and deciding to visit her. If it hadn't been for her detective work, the killer may have gotten away with it.”  

Recommended

Here's the Image That Captures the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement



 2025-09-30 - Testimony - Cook1  by  scott.mcclallen 


In August, President Donald Trump issued an executive order declaring a crime emergency in the District. Trump sent troops to reduce violent crime over the objections of people who claimed there wasn’t a crime problem. Democrats pointed to lower crime statistics as proof that there wasn’t a crime epidemic, but the city has been accused of cooking its crime statistics. 

U.S.Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, posted a picture with Cook on social media. “

Thank u 2 DC native Forlesia Cook for bravely sharing your grandson’s story during Judic Cmte hrg this morning Congress must put a stop 2 the soft on crime policies that failed ur family & many others.” 

For example, the city apparently avoided a first-degree murder charge in this case, even though the shooter shot someone else seven times, according to testimony. 

Advertisement

Police reduce felonies to misdemeanors to keep crime numbers low,  release violent criminals immediately after their arrest, judges doling out light sentences for murderers, according to Gregg Pemberton, Chairman of the D.C. Police Union. 

Grassley slammed the District for allegedly cooking crime statistics to downplay violent crime. 

 Grassley asked Pemberton: “Critics claim the Trump Administration didn’t need to mobilize the National Guard in D.C because D.C. crime decreased by 35 percent in 2024. You’ve suggested that statistic was falsely inflated. In a House Oversight Committee, D.C. Chairman Mendelson said you were lying. Is the 35 percent statistic inflated? … Do you think this is a common problem with crime statistics?” 

Pemberton responded: “The Internal Affairs Division at the Metropolitan Police Department had publicly announced they were investigating command staff officials for manipulating crime data. The accusation was that they were going into police databases and changing felonies to misdemeanors to keep crime numbers down. “Do I believe that crime data was inflated? Yes… Our members report to [the D.C. Police Union] quite often… that when officers respond to the scene of a crime, and they’re investigating what they believe is a felony, inevitably some management official will contact them, either by arriving on the scene or by phone, and direct them or sometimes even order them to take a report for lesser offenses – typically misdemeanors – to keep those crime stats down. 

Advertisement

Cook said that she never received justice for her grandson's murder. 

“No, we did not receive justice. He was given, concurrently, with the time that he was charged with guns and drugs, 10 years concurrently. So, he had already done four, now how many years does that mean? He’ll get five years of probation or on parole? So how many years does he actually do in jail? This is a heinous murder that he committed.” 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHUCK GRASSLEY CRIME DONALD TRUMP JUDGES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Image That Captures the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Watch Speaker Johnson Shut Down Former Clinton Operative George Stephanopoulos About the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
The Democrats Are Getting Crushed by Schumer Shutdown Headlines Katie Pavlich
OMB Head Russ Vought Puts $8B in "Green New Scam Funding" on the Chopping Block Amy Curtis
The Oil Change That Triggered a Political Vendetta Jeff Charles
The Sombrero Memes Will Continue Until the Schumer Shutdown Ends Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Image That Captures the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Advertisement