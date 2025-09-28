What Do You Think About Bill Maher's 'Grand Bargain' Between Conservatives and Liberals?
US to Revoke Colombian President's Visa After He Encouraged Soldiers to Incite Violence

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | September 28, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The U.S. said it will revoke the visa of the Colombian President Petro Gustavo after he allegedly urged soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence, according to a post from the State Department. 

“Earlier today, Colombian president @petrogustavo stood on a NYC street and urged U.S. soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence. 

We will revoke Petro’s visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions.”

Grok translated an X post from Petro saying: 

“Greetings to the Goths, in the land of the great Colombians, all is well. Uribe enjoys his freedom, every human being must be free, even if our democratic kindness is not appreciated. The enemy is placated, so that he does not kill. But to Uribe, I repeat, the same thing I told him personally, in the presence of Senator Uribe: Never will any order that harms his family and assets come from my hand. The democratic and Bolivarian state, the state of Bolívar's sword, protects him, and will not allow his rights to be violated, but it also says that the rights of other people will not be violated. Humanity must be the collective of free people, in all places on the planet.”

Petro seems to disagree with President Donald Trump designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist group. 

“When Trump orders that libertarian organizations be considered terrorists, he is dynamiting the very heart of freedom itself.

France delivered its gift poorly. The goddess of Liberty is and must be in all of humanity.”

Petro apparently has a problem with Trump cracking down on domestic terrorism in his own country. Law enforcement has tied Antifa to at least two recent fatal shootings. 

Last week, a man shot up an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas. The man shot from a nearby rooftop at the ICE building, including at a van where he shot three detainee victims. One detainee is dead, and the other two are in critical condition. The gunman was found dead with a self-inflicted gun wound.

The shooter apparently wrote “anti-ICE” on his ammunition found at the scene. 

The man who fatally assassinated Charlie Kirk in Utah earlier this month also wrote things on ammunition left at the scene of the crime. 

The Kirk shooter was extremely online and he etched video game references, transgender, and antifascist symbols onto the weapon he used.

In response, Trump sent troops to secure ICE facilities in Portland, and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Bondi posted on X. 

"Under President Trump’s leadership, there is ZERO TOLERANCE for political violence and domestic terrorism. I am deploying federal agents to @ICEgov facilities around the country. If you so much as touch one of our federal officers, you will go to prison."

