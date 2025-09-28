Eric Adams Drops Out of NYC Mayoral Race

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has dropped out of the mayoral race.

He posted an eight-minute video on social media:.

“Only in America. Only in New York. Thank you for making my story a reality.”

Advertisement

Only in America. Only in New York.

Thank you for making my story a reality. pic.twitter.com/efHuyBnITJ — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) September 28, 2025

“Whoever follows me at City Hall must continue the work we started. Lowering the cost of living, investing in quality of life, and staying laser-focused on reducing crime, and disorder through investments in policing, mental health, substance abuse care, homelessness services and community-based initiatives.”

Adams dropped out, leaving Zohran Mamdani, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

“But I must also sound a warning: extremism is growing in out politics. Our children are being radicalized to hate our city and our country," Adams said. "Political anger is turned into political violence. Too often, the city’s forces use local government to advance divisive agendas with little regard for how it hurts every day New Yorkers.”

“Major change is welcome and necessary, but beware of those who claim the answer is to destroy the very system we’ve built together over generations.”

BREAKING — IT’S OFFICIAL: NYC Mayor Eric Adams announces he has DROPPED OUT of this year’s mayoral election

The field is narrowing, increasing the chance someone can beat Commie Mamdani.

New York must be saved.

🚨 BREAKING — IT’S OFFICIAL: NYC Mayor Eric Adams announces he has DROPPED OUT of this year’s mayoral election



The field is narrowing, increasing the chance someone can beat Commie Mamdani.



New York must be saved. pic.twitter.com/0UezWY5jBO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 28, 2025

BREAKING: Eric Adams DROPS OUT of the New York City mayoral race, INCREASING Andrew Cuomo's odds of defeating Zohran Mamdani.Here we go.Can NYC be saved?

🚨 BREAKING: Eric Adams DROPS OUT of the New York City mayoral race, INCREASING Andrew Cuomo's odds of defeating Zohran Mamdani.



Here we go.



Can NYC be saved? pic.twitter.com/Yk5lu9RHJy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 28, 2025

Adams was indicted on federal corruption charges before they were dropped. The federal government accused him of accepting bribes and violating campaign finance rules.

u.s. v. Adams Indictment 1 by scott.mcclallen





Cuomo welcomed the decision, he posted on social media.

"The choice @ericadamsfornyc made today was not an easy one, but I believe he is sincere in putting the well-being of New York City ahead of personal ambition. We face destructive extremist forces that would devastate our city through incompetence or ignorance, but it is not too late to stop them.Mayor Adams has much to be proud of in his accomplishments. Only in New York can a child raised in a tenement in Bushwick, who once worked as a squeegee boy and a mailroom clerk, rise to become mayor. Whatever differences we may have, Eric Adams’ story is undeniably one of resilience, a testament to the spirit of this city."

Advertisement

The choice @ericadamsfornyc made today was not an easy one, but I believe he is sincere in putting the well-being of New York City ahead of personal ambition. We face destructive extremist forces that would devastate our city through incompetence or ignorance, but it is not too… — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) September 28, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!