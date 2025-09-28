Multiple Victims After Shooting at Michigan Church, Church on Fire, Shooter Down

An active shooter has attacked a Michigan church and set it on fire, according to multiple reports.

The shooter is down but the building is on fire, according to a post from the Grand Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

“There’s has been an active shooter at the church of Latter Day Saints on McCandlish Rd. There are multiple victims and the shooter is down. There is NO threat to the public at this time.

The church is actively on fire.

For people on site, the reunification site is the pavilion to the north. Offsite reunification will be at Trillium theater at Holly and McCandlish . ￼￼￼

PLEASE AVOID THE AREA!!”

Reporter Eric Daugherty posted on X:

BREAKING: There was just an active shooting at a church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, with several victims reported. Police confirm that the shooter is DOWN, and the threat is neutralized.

The church is actively burning. This is evil. Pray for everybody's safety

Michigan candidate for governor Sen. Aric Nesbitt posted:

"These heinous attacks on our faith and way of life can never be tolerated on American soil. My office is monitoring this situation closely and we are praying for everyone involved."

Michigan independent reporter Dave Bondy posted:

"This is a brand new picture from the mass shooting and fire at the church in Genesee County Michigan . I am headed to the scene right now. I will be there in about 15 minutes to give you the latest. Follow me here for the updates."

@DaveBondyTV

This is a brand new picture from the mass shooting and fire at the church in Genesee County Michigan. I am headed to the scene right now. I will be there in about 15 minutes to give you the latest. Follow me here for the updates. @DaveBondyTV pic.twitter.com/A4TUwBdH6I — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) September 28, 2025

Daugherty posted: "Christianity is under all-out assault in the United States.An evil person just shot up a church in Grand Blanc Michigan and proceeded to try and burn it to the ground.That's not only a violent action but a symbolic one. They want to send a message."

Federal agents are responding, according to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"I am receiving briefings about what appears to be a horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. @FBI and @ATFHQ agents are en route to the scene now.Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling. Please join me in praying for the victims of this terrible tragedy."

The attack follows a June 22 attack on a Michigan church. A 31-year-old man opened fired outside of CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan on June 22.

A church deacon hit the man with a truck. Security then shot the man.