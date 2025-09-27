Freedom Doesn’t Die: TPUSA Honors Kirk With Shirt Giveaway, Voter Drive

Two weeks after Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated at a college campus, his group furthered his legacy by handing out 5,000 “Freedom” shirts at Pennsylvania state and registering voters.

Kirk was wearing the shirt when he was fatally shot from about 200 yards away.

Conservative personality Benny Johnson told Fox News.

“Thank you to Fox News for having me on to cover this important event.

Charlie Kirk may not be here, but his legacy is alive at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. Thousands showed up, five thousand “FREEDOM” shirts were gone within hours, and students are registering to vote in his honor. Attempts to silence him only strengthened his message.

This is more than a game, it’s a movement. We honor Charlie’s legacy, and America is rising.

Thanks again @FoxNews and @kayleighmcenany

Noah Formica, a senior field representative for TPUSA in Pennsylvania, posted on social media that he was registering voters.

"Registered our first voter today at the Penn State vs Oregon Ducks game! +1

Welcome to the Republican Party Sam!

We will be in LOT 41 tailgating!"

@TPAction_

The students at Penn State are loving @tpaction and @bennyjohnson !



We are adding so many people to the @TPACoalitions and registering a ton of voters!



We’ve even got @KevinPosobiec in the house !



Come see us! pic.twitter.com/KpUUynA88P — Will Versaw (@WVersaw7896) September 27, 2025





Kirk delivered over 250 speeches a year at over 200 colleges and universities. He would challenge college students to prove him wrong.

In a eulogy, President Donald Trump called Kirk a "Great American Hero." Trump credited Kirk with influecing a majority of men under 30 to vote for Trump in the last presidential election.

Kirk and his wife, Erika, will get honorary degrees from Hillsdale College, a small conservative college in Michigan that rejects government funding. Kirk dropped out of college to start Turning Point USA out of a garage.

Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn spoke at Kirk's funeral.

"And I said, 'Well, you have to suffer. If you want to grow, you have to suffer. It’s hard to learn — into the night, crack of dawn in the morning. Start with the Bible, read the classics, and study the founding of America. In those places, you will find that there’s a ladder that reaches up toward God, and at the bottom of it are the ordinary good things that are around us everywhere. If we can call them by their names, they have being. The beings of the good things are figments of God. You will find that article in Aristotle. You will find it in the Bible. You will find it in Madison and Jefferson.'"

