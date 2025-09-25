'No One Is Above the Law': Former FBI Director James Comey Has Been Indicted

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted, ABC news first reported.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the news in an X post.

"Today, your FBI took another step in its promise of full accountability. For far too long, previous corrupt leadership and their enablers weaponized federal law enforcement, damaging once proud institutions and severely eroding public trust. Every day, we continue the fight to earn that trust back, and under my leadership, this FBI will confront the problem head-on. Nowhere was this politicization of law enforcement more blatant than during the Russiagate hoax, a disgraceful chapter in history we continue to investigate and expose. Everyone, especially those in positions of power, will be held to account - no matter their perch. No one is above the law.

Reporter Nic Sortor posted on X.

MAJOR BREAKING: DISGRACED former FBI Director James Comey has been INDICTED for obstruction of justice and making false statements, per ABC LET’S GO! PERP WALK HIM ON LIVE TV!

Laura Loomer posted: "Disgraced Former FBI Director James Comey @Comey has just been indicted on two of three counts pursued by prosecutors—making false statements and obstruction of justice—shortly after President Donald Trump publicly urged his Justice Department to "act now" to prosecute Comey and other officials who participated in the Crossfire Hurricane Hoax."

The indictment follows days after Trump urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to take action.

"Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, “same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.” Then we almost put in a Democrat supported U.S. Attorney, in Virginia, with a really bad Republican past. A Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job. That’s why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard. He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so. Lindsey Halligan is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot. We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!! President DJT"

