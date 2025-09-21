Trump Calls Charlie Kirk 'a Great American Hero'

For one last time, Charlie Kirk packed a stadium full of people in Glendale, Arizona.

The 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder was assassinated during a question and answer session on Sept. 10 in Utah.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump spoke in front of over 63,000 people who gathered to remember Kirk at State Farm Stadium.

Trump said that people nationwide have gathered to mourn Kirk’s assassination.

The White House posted:

Charlie, we all thank you.

God Bless Charlie Kirk. God Bless @MrsErikaKirk. God Bless the United States of America.

Charlie, we all thank you.



God Bless Charlie Kirk. God Bless @MrsErikaKirk. God Bless the United States of America. ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Su8XcdnIfK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 21, 2025

Kirk had an incredible work ethic, Trump said. He delivered over 250 speeches a year at over 200 colleges and universities.

Trump credited Kirk for helping him capture the vote of a majority of males under 30. Kirk built a podcast, which over 1 million people listened to.

“At every campus event, Charlie asked the people who disagreed with him to come forward, and instead of silencing them, he handed them a microphone and let them speak,” Trump said.

"We go forward strengthened by his faith, bolstered by his courage, and inspired by his example to defend the country he lived for, for the freedoms he died for, and the values in which he so deeply believed."

President Donald J. Trump honors Charlie Kirk ❤️



"We go forward strengthened by his faith, bolstered by his courage, and inspired by his example to defend the country he lived for, for the freedoms he died for, and the values in which he so deeply believed." pic.twitter.com/cwPCEDXO8o — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 21, 2025

“He did not hate his opponents," Trump said. "He wanted the best for them.”

Even death threats couldn’t deter Kirk from debating. Trump recounted.

“For years before he was murdered, Charlie received these horrible death threats from people he didn’t know," Trump said.

Trump called the assassination an “attack on our nation”

Watch in full: President Donald J. Trump's remarks honoring the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/2YolNoJdVy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 22, 2025

Trump said that the last thing that Kirk said to him was to 'save Chicago'

"Please sir, save Chicago," Trump said Kirk told him.

"We’re gonna do that, we’re gonna save Chicago from horrible crime," Trump said.

Advertisement

“Charlie’s murder wasn’t an attack on one man or one movement," Trump said. "That was a horrible attack on the United States of America. It was an assault on our most sacred liberties and God-given rights.”

Vice President J.D. Vance also mourned Kirk.

Charlie Kirk was a hero to this country and a faithful servant of God.



Every day that we continue his mission is an honor to his memory.



We've got it from here, my friend. pic.twitter.com/Bh7NnEwsX4 — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 22, 2025





Thank you to everyone who came out to honor Charlie. I think we did him proud.



May God rest his soul — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 21, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!