Charlie and Erika Kirk To Get Honorary Hillsdale Degree

A massive crowd packed State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona to mourn conservative debater Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, dropped out of college before founding his company that spread to colleges nationwide before an assassin killed the 31-year-old earlier this month.

But today, Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn announced that Charlie and his wife Erika will get honorary degrees from Hillsdale. Arnn met Kirk when he was 19 years old. The college president recommended that the teenager read the Bible, read the classics, and study the founding of America.

“A good thing is a thing that has being. An assassin is not a thing that has being. The assassin must give up his humanity to destroy something that has being. Charlie lives on, the assassin will die.”

Arnn said that Kirk texted him a picture of a copy of a certificate of completion for Hillsdale’s online course, something that Kirk did 31 times.

.@DrLarryArnn delivered these remarks at Charlie Kirk's memorial service today.

Arnn said that he and his wife have set up a scholarship fund for Charlie’s two young children. The small conservative college founded in 1844 and located in Hillsdale, Michigan strongly influenced Kirk. Hillsdale is known for not taking any government funding.

The White House estimated that hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the stadium.

“Today, hundreds of thousands of Americans unite to honor Charlie Kirk—his vision, his mission, his impact, and his deep love for this nation.

Charlie Kirk was one of one. A life devoted to faith, freedom, and America. In tribute to Charlie:”

Today, hundreds of thousands of Americans unite to honor Charlie Kirk—his vision, his mission, his impact, and his deep love for this nation.



Charlie Kirk was one of one. A life devoted to faith, freedom, and America.

Parking opened at 5 a.m. for the event while doors opened at 7 a.m. The funeral brought together politicians, comedians, and celebrities.

Actor James Woods posted a video from the crowd to X.

"Celebrating the life of a true American hero. Charlie Kirk was someone who truly transformed America in every good way imaginable."

Celebrating the life of a true American hero. Charlie Kirk was someone who truly transformed America in every good way imaginable.

A 22-year-old gunman couldn't beat Charlie Kirk's arguments so he killed the conservative leader during a question and answer session on the first stop of his American Comeback Tour. But event attendees said that Kirk's legacy will live on through the millions of people whom he influenced and through Turning Point USA.

This is our turning point.



The solution is not to retaliate.



It’s for more people to say the truth, more often, with more courage.



This is our turning point.

The solution is not to retaliate.

It's for more people to say the truth, more often, with more courage.

Charlie Kirk lives on through millions.

