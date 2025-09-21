Pat Boone Just Said What Everyone Is Thinking About Jimmy Kimmel
VIP
Pope Leo Reaffirms the Catholic Church Will Remain Catholic
Former Olympian Sharron Davies Forms Union to Protect Women's Sports
Cardinal Dolan Calls Charlie Kirk a 'Modern-Day Saint Paul'
Trump Calls Charlie Kirk 'a Great American Hero'
Oregon Senators Urge USDA to Upgrade SNAP Card Security
America Mourns Charlie Kirk
US Rep. Ilhan Omar: Charlie Kirk Should Be Left 'In the Dustbin of...
Erika Kirk Says She Wants Gov't to Determine Death Penalty for Husband’s Alleged...
Erika Kirk to Confront Rumors Surrounding Charlie Kirk’s Death and Alleged $150M Offer...
Surgeon Calls Charlie Kirk’s Final Moments a 'Miracle' That Likely Saved Lives
CNN's Van Jones Reveals Charlie Kirk Reached Out Day Before Death
Armed Man Impersonating Police Caught at Charlie Kirk Memorial, Released on Bond
White House Sends Two Planes of Staff to Charlie Kirk Memorial
Tipsheet

Charlie and Erika Kirk To Get Honorary Hillsdale Degree

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | September 21, 2025 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

A massive crowd packed State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona to mourn conservative debater Charlie Kirk. 

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, dropped out of college before founding his company that spread to colleges nationwide before an assassin killed the 31-year-old earlier this month. 

Advertisement

But today, Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn announced that Charlie and his wife Erika will get honorary degrees from Hillsdale. Arnn met Kirk when he was 19 years old. The college president recommended that the teenager read the Bible, read the classics, and study the founding of America. 

“A good thing is a thing that has being. An assassin is not a thing that has being. The assassin must give up his humanity to destroy something that has being. Charlie lives on, the assassin will die.” 

Arnn said that Kirk texted him a picture of a copy of a certificate of completion for Hillsdale’s online course, something that Kirk did 31 times.

Arnn said that he and his wife have set up a scholarship fund for Charlie’s two young children. The small conservative college founded in 1844 and located in Hillsdale, Michigan strongly influenced Kirk. Hillsdale is known for not taking any government funding. 

Recommended

Pat Boone Just Said What Everyone Is Thinking About Jimmy Kimmel Jeff Charles
Advertisement

The White House estimated that hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the stadium. 

“Today, hundreds of thousands of Americans unite to honor Charlie Kirk—his vision, his mission, his impact, and his deep love for this nation.

Charlie Kirk was one of one. A life devoted to faith, freedom, and America.  In tribute to Charlie:”

Parking opened at 5 a.m. for the event while doors opened at 7 a.m. The funeral brought together politicians, comedians, and celebrities.

Actor James Woods posted a video from the crowd to X. 

"Celebrating the life of a true American hero. Charlie Kirk was someone who truly transformed America in every good way imaginable."

Advertisement

A 22-year-old gunman couldn't beat Charlie Kirk's arguments so he killed the conservative leader during a question and answer session on the first stop of his American Comeback Tour. But event attendees said that Kirk's legacy will live on through the millions of people whom he influenced and through Turning Point USA. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

ARIZONA CHARLIE KIRK CHRISTIANITY CONSERVATISM GUN VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pat Boone Just Said What Everyone Is Thinking About Jimmy Kimmel Jeff Charles
Surgeon Calls Charlie Kirk’s Final Moments a 'Miracle' That Likely Saved Lives Sarah Arnold
Don’t Try to Tell Me American Leftists Are Different Mark Lewis
Erika Kirk to Confront Rumors Surrounding Charlie Kirk’s Death and Alleged $150M Offer From Netanyahu Sarah Arnold
Abigail Spanberger Was Asked About Men in Women's Bathrooms. Her Answer Was a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
US Rep. Ilhan Omar: Charlie Kirk Should Be Left 'In the Dustbin of History' Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Pat Boone Just Said What Everyone Is Thinking About Jimmy Kimmel Jeff Charles
Advertisement