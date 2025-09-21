Pat Boone Just Said What Everyone Is Thinking About Jimmy Kimmel
America Mourns Charlie Kirk

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | September 21, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Many of America’s leaders have arrived in Arizona to attend the funeral of Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA who was assassinated at a public rally earlier this month. 

Politicians, comedians, family, and friends flocked to Arizona to mourn Kirk. President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance are there. 


Fans packed the inside and outside of the arena, video shows. 

Jack Poso and wife posts

Charlie’s time here was far too short, but the impact he had on kids will last a lifetime. He planted seeds of hope and strength that are already shaping who they’re becoming. His legacy isn’t just something to look back on, it’s a light that will keep guiding the next generation forward 

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted: 

"Romans 8:28

And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.

——————

Today thousands have come from across the country to show up for Charlie, Erika, and his two beautiful children.

He fought for us, and now we will fight for him. We love you, Charlie. ❤️🇺🇸

Comedian Terrence Williams posted on X. 

“As a Black man, it hurts my soul to see people call Charlie Kirk a racist. I knew him personally and I can tell you, he was nothing but kind to me. Charlie never looked at me as a color, he looked at me as a friend, as a brother.

He went out of his way to help me, to open doors for me, to make sure I had opportunities I didn’t even ask for. That’s who he was, just generous, thoughtful, and loyal.

To hear people smear his name with lies is painful, because I knew the real Charlie. He wasn’t about division, he was about lifting people up, no matter where they came from or what they looked like.

And honestly, this all still feels unreal. I still cry, It’s hard to accept that he’s gone. A man who gave so much, who inspired so many, taken from us too soon.

Charlie Kirk was more than a leader, he was a husband, father , friend to many of us and a true American patriot."

