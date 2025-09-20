Trump Demands Venezuela Take Back Prisoners

President Donald Trump on Saturday called on Venezuela to immediately accept its prisoners from the US. The demand was the latest in a war on illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Advertisement

"We want Venezuela to immediately accept all of the prisoners, and people from mental institutions, which includes the Worst in the World Insane Asylums, that Venezuelan “Leadership” has forced into the United States of America. Thousands of people have been badly hurt, and even killed, by these “Monsters.” GET THEM THE HELL OUT OF OUR COUNTRY, RIGHT NOW, OR THE PRICE YOU PAY WILL BE INCALCULABLE!"

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The White House confirmed the post on X.

"We want Venezuela to immediately accept all of the prisoners, and people from mental institutions, which includes the Worst in the World Insane Asylums, that Venezuelan 'Leadership' has forced into the USA.... GET THEM THE HELL OUT OF OUR COUNTRY, RIGHT NOW..." - President Trump pic.twitter.com/nFkIZ3rG1A — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 20, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security posted:

“Americanism not globalism.”

Americanism not globalism. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 20, 2025

Yesterday, Trump ordered Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to destroy a drug boat and posted the video online.

Trump's administration is cracking down on illegal drug trafficking over the borders and inside the nation.

Trump has signed executive orders targeting the flow of fentanyl across the northern and southern borders that has killed hundreds of thousands of people annually. In 2023, 105,007 people died of a drug overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Oftentimes, cartels cut drugs with fentanyl to make more money. But the drug is lethal even in small doses. So Trump is working with Canada and Mexico to reduce trafficked drugs.

The Trump administration is rebranding the nation, from changing the name of the Secretary of Defense to the Secretary of War.

Trump has sent troops to Washington D.C., and his administration has suggested sending troops to Detroit, Portland, and Baltimore to reduce violent crime.

The Trump administration is deporting illegal aliens and kicking them off taxpayer-funded programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that feeds about 42 million people annually, as well as other entitlement programs.

Advertisement

The government has designated Mexico’s drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, which opened new authorities for the United States to dismantle these groups using sanctions, expanded prosecution authorities, and other resources. The US has restricted visas against family members and close associates of drug traffickers.

On Monday, the the US Department of State identified 24 countries as major drug transit or major illicit drug producing countries for fiscal year 2026: Afghanistan, The Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Burma, the People’s Republic of China, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.





Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!