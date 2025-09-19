Trump Say US Destroyed Another Drug Trafficking Boat, Killing 3

President Donald Trump ordered a kinetic strike on a vessel that was trafficking narcotics with a designated terrorist organization, he posted on Truth Social. He posted an apparent video of it.

This was the third drug trafficking boat that the US has destroyed in the past few weeks.

The White House confirmed the strike.

ON VIDEO: U.S. Military Forces conducted a strike against a designated terrorist organization engaged in narcotrafficking. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit narcotics and was en route to poison Americans. The strike killed three male narcoterrorists.

President Donald Trump has signed executive orders targeting the flow of fentanyl across the northern and southern borders that has killed hundreds of thousands of people annually. In 2023, 105,007 people died of a drug overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Monday, the the US Department of State identified 24 countries as major drug transit or major illicit drug producing countries for fiscal year 2026: Afghanistan, The Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Burma, the People’s Republic of China, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.

"Transnational organized crime’s trafficking of fentanyl and other deadly illicit drugs into the United States has created a national emergency, including a public health crisis in the United States that remains the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 44," the order said. "More than 40 percent of Americans know someone who has died from an opioid overdose, and in 2024 the United States averaged over 200 deaths daily due to illicit drugs. This remains unacceptable, and my Administration is deploying every aspect of American power and unprecedented resources to defeat this threat to our Nation." The order said that Canada and Mexico are also cracking down on drug trafficking. "In Mexico, President Claudia Sheinbaum has increased cooperation to confront the powerful cartels that poison both our countries with drugs and violence. Mexico has surged 10,000 National Guard troops to our shared border, achieved major fentanyl and precursor chemical seizures, and transferred 29 high-value targets – including major cartel figures – to United States custody to stand trial for their crimes. My Administration has worked closely with President Sheinbaum to achieve the most secure southwest border in history, saving lives and protecting communities from the scourge of fentanyl. This surge in Mexico’s efforts must be sustained and institutionalized. Much more remains to be done by Mexico’s government to target cartel leadership, along with their clandestine drug labs, precursor chemical supply chains, and illicit finances. Over the next year, the United States will expect to see additional, aggressive efforts by Mexico to hold cartel leaders accountable and disrupt the illicit networks engaged in drug production and trafficking." The order said that designating Mexico’s drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations opened new authorities for the United States to dismantle these groups using sanctions, expanded prosecution authorities, and other resources. The US has restricted visas against family members and close associates of drug traffickers. "While the United States will devote all necessary resources to punish criminals enabling the production, transportation, and smuggling of illicit drugs across our borders, I will also call on countries where these drugs originate and transit to fulfill their obligations and shut off these supplies – or face serious consequences." The most commonly-abused illegal drugs are heroin, meth, crack cocaine, fentanyl, ecstasy, and LSD. "In Afghanistan, despite the Taliban’s announced ban on illegal drugs, drug stockpiles and ongoing production – including expanding production of methamphetamine – have sustained the flow of drugs to international markets. Revenue from this drug trade funds transnational criminal groups and supports international terrorists. Some members of the Taliban continue to profit from this trade, and I am once again designating Afghanistan as having failed demonstrably to uphold its drug control obligations given the serious threats to United States interests and international security."

Earlier this month, Department of State Secretary Marco Rubio said that the US will blow up boats that don't stop trafficking drugs.

"The United States has long, for many, many years, established intelligence that allow us to interdict and stop drug boats, and we did that and it doesn't work ... what will stop them is when you blow them up, when you get rid of them." - @SecRubio pic.twitter.com/gUNVJQct3P — Department of State (@StateDept) September 3, 2025





A kinetic strike uses a projectile, not an explosive, to destroy a target.





