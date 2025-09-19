Former FBI Official Took International Trip for 'Bucket List' Tourism, Watchdog Finds

An FBI Assistant Director wasted taxpayer funds when that person took a government paid, 13-day international trip to two countries to visiting two personal “bucket list” countries, according to a report released today by the Department of Justice.

The actions violated federal ethics regulations and FBI policy by using a public officer for personal gain, the report authored by the DOJ's Office of the Inspector General said.

The inspector general investigated an allegation that a then Federal Bureau of Investigation Assistant Director and other FBI employees traveled overseas on official travel at significant cost to the government for personal reasons rather than for legitimate FBI interests.

The report didn't give the person's name or what year this happened.

The investigation found that the then FBI Assistant Director wasted taxpayer funds and used their public office for their own private gain, in violation of federal ethics regulations and FBI policy, when they went on a government paid, 13-day international trip to two countries for the purpose of visiting two of the Assistant Director’s personal “bucket list” countries.

The Assistant Director participated in one-day of meetings in one country, a morning of meetings in another country, and spent 4 days at a beach resort, at government expense, between the meetings in the two countries.

The investigation found that the Assistant Director’s conduct violated several provisions of DOJ’s travel policy. The Assistant Director retired from the FBI prior to being contacted by the OIG for an interview.

When later contacted by the OIG for an interview, the then former Assistant Director declined to be interviewed. The inspector general's office has the authority to compel testimony from current DOJ employees upon informing them that their statements will not be used to incriminate them in a criminal proceeding.

The inspector general's office does not have the authority to compel or subpoena testimony from former Department employees. The OIG has completed its investigation and provided its report to the FBI for any action it deems appropriate. Unless otherwise noted, the OIG applies the preponderance of the evidence standard in determining whether DOJ personnel have committed misconduct.

Inspector generals act as watchdogs within government departments.

The FBI is headquartered in Washington, D.C. FBI Headquarters provide direction and support to 55 field offices in big cities, about 350 smaller offices known as resident agencies, several specialized field installations, and more than 60 liaison offices in other countries.





The FBI plays a key role in combating violent crimes, including gangs and criminal organizations, violent crimes against children, human trafficking and involuntary servitude, bank robbery, and jewelry and gem theft.

It also stops terrorism, provides counterintelligence, investigates cybercrime, protects civil rights, and combats public corruption.

